Law enforcement: ‘Pretty tame’ holiday weekend on Lake Tahoe South Shore

From law enforcement's perspective, New Year's Eve was fairly quiet on Lake Tahoe's South Shore.

That includes the Stateline casino corridor, which for years exploded into a scene of raucous revelry. People would frequently flood into the street, temporarily shutting down U.S. 50.

This year the Douglas County Sheriff's Office estimated a crowd of 5,000 in the casino corridor. Unlike most years, there were minimal physical fights witnessed or reported to the sheriff's office, according to Sgt. Bernadette Smith, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

On New Year's Eve this year, the Douglas County office reported a total of 12 arrests in the Stateline area. Overall in both Stateline and the Carson Valley, the sheriff's office reported 49 arrests between 6 p.m. Dec. 29 and 8 a.m. New Year's Day.

According to the sheriff's office, all of the arrests included violations such as: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sales of a Controlled Substance, Drug Trafficking, Domestic Battery, Battery on a Peace Officer, Resisting & Obstruction of a Peace Officer, Warrant Arrests, Parole and Probation Violations, Traffic Violations, and Civil Protective Custody.

In South Lake Tahoe, the holiday weekend was "pretty tame," South Lake Tahoe Police Department Lt. Shannon Laney told the Tribune. As for the SnowGlobe electronic music festival, Laney said the event ran smoothly from a law enforcement perspective.

A breakdown on incidents in South Lake Tahoe was not available by press deadline Tuesday.