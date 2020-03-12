Leadership class to raise money for mural

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Leadership Lake Tahoe Class of 2020 is inviting the community to join them at the Pints for a Cause Fundraiser at South Lake Brewing Company.

Members of the class will be pouring beers to raise money and awareness for their collective class project.

The project aims to create a community mural made in partnership with a local artist and students of South Tahoe High School. The mural will celebrate the dynamic art culture in South Lake and will be painted on the boat ramp at Lakeview Commons. It will be unveiled on May 31.

The fundraiser , held on March 13 from 6-9 p.m., will feature craft beers, raffle prizes and catering by the Oven mobile food truck.

For more information, visit tahoechamber.org.