Leaf Fire update: Fire is contained, no movement as of this morning
There has been no movement of the Leaf Fire as of the morning of May 6, according to a statement from Lisa Herron, Public Affairs Specialist for the USFS Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit. The fire is considered “contained” and “controlled” and firefighters anticipate the fire may be called “out” by Wednesday, May 8. Firefighters are still patrolling the fire.
A contained fire means a fuel break around the fire has been completed, according to the statement. This break may include natural barriers or manually and/or mechanically constructed line. A controlled fire means the complete extinguishment of a fire, including spot fires. The fireline has been strengthened so that flare-ups from within the perimeter of the fire will not break through this line.
The Leaf Fire is located along the shoreline near Fredrick’s Meadow on the east side of Fallen Leaf Lake.
On Friday evening, firefighters were working to extinguish multiple snags and heavy fuels on the interior of the Leaf Fire, Herron wrote in an email to the Tribune. Saturday morning the heavy fuels were still burning and there were two spot fires outside the control line that were approximately 1-foot by 1-foot and 3-feet by 3-feet but were quickly extinguished.
