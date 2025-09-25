Leaf peeping; Fall brings changing colors to Tahoe

Fall is a magical time in Lake Tahoe. Mornings are crisp, crowds are down and bursts of red, gold and orange leaves are beginning to sweep across the Sierra.

Here are some hikes in the basin to catch the changing colors.

FALLEN LEAF LAKE

With trails that allow you to soak in golden aspens along its beach and forest, Fallen Leaf Lake to visit when looking for fall colors. It is a charming lake situated near the South Shore of Lake Tahoe, close to Mount Tallac.

From South Lake Tahoe, take U.S. 50 west to California Route 89 and turn right. After passing through Camp Richardson Resort, turn onto Fallen Leaf Road. Access the easier trails just past the campground.

Changing colors at Fallen Leaf. Maya Duhl / Tahoe Daily Tribune

LAM WATAH NATURE TRAIL

For hiking in the fall with vibrant hues, Lam Watah Nature Trail is the place to go. The 2.8-mile out-and-back track leads to Nevada Beach, which is close to Stateline, and is a calming hike.

Lam Watah Trail starts at a small parking lot located at the corner of U.S. 50 and Kahle Drive in Stateline.

SPOONER AND MARLETTE LAKES

Unfortunately, the 2.1-mile stroll around Spooner Lake and the hike to Marlette Lake are currently closed but should definitely be included in you bucket list, in the future.

Directions: To get to Spooner Lake—Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, take U.S. 50 east to Nevada Route 28. Turn right into the park in under a mile.

HOPE VALLEY

If you search Instagram for pictures of the fall foliage in Tahoe, you will notice that most of the most striking images are posted to the same spot: Hope Valley. Whether you are stopping off on a trip along CA 88 or strolling alongside the West Carson River that runs through the valley, South Shore locals generally agree that Hope Valley is the best place to get Instagram-worthy sights.

Directions: To get to Hope Valley from South Lake Tahoe, take U.S. 50 through Meyers. Turn left onto California Route 89 and continue over Luther Pass to Pickett’s Junction.

Red Lake Cabin Creek in Hope Valley is a popular place to peep leaves. Provided/John Poimiroo

MARTIS CREEK CABIN

Prepare yourself for breathtaking vistas and the most exquisite colors in the Truckee region, located just past Kings Beach on California State Route 267. Large expanses of aspens will display their shifting hues as you hike through groves.

Mid-October is when the area peaks with the best fall colors.

MT. ROSE HIGHWAY AND THE MEADOWS

Enjoy the stunning vistas of the trees that border Nevada State Route 431 on Mount Rose Highway. There is ample opportunity to pause at the Meadows for a trek and observation.

The Meadows feature a variety of foliage and wildlife, with an interpretive loop trail available to anyone. This 1.2-mile length hike is also wheelchair accessible, and creates the perfect stroll to observe the fall colors.

PAGE MEADOWS

Page Meadows offers some of the most stunning fall colors in the North Lake Tahoe area. Its extensive network of trails provides hikers with the flexibility to choose routes of almost any length. Be mindful that parking is limited and cell service is unavailable, so it’s essential to download trail maps ahead of time.