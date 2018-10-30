League of Women Voters hosting forum with El Dorado County candidates

The League of Women Voters of El Dorado County will host a candidate forum for El Dorado County District 5 supervisor and county recorder clerk.

The forum will take place Thursday, Nov. 1, from 6:30-8:45 p.m. at the Pollock Pines Elementary School District, located at 2701 Amber Trail.

The candidates for District 5 supervisor are incumbent Sue Novasel and challenger Kenny Curtzwiler. The candidates for Recorder Clerk are Janelle Horne and Todd White.

The forum will be conducted according to the guidelines of the League of Women Voters, who will moderate, time and sort questions from the audience.

All candidates will answer all questions. No personal questions, or questions specifically directed to one candidate, will be asked during the forum.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 530-613-1332