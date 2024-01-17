Learn and watch: sports on ice and underwater

Lake Tahoe Lakers Hockey, only two home series left in the season.

Provided

From Friday to Sunday the Lake Tahoe Lakers Hockey team take on the Bellingham Blazers on the ice at the Tahoe Blue Event center for one of two final home series. Join in on learning a new hobby and sports with underwater hockey and curling lessons and watch the pros an the slalom at Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Lakers Hockey at the Tahoe Blue Event Center

The Tahoe Lakers take on the Bellingham Blazers at the Tahoe Blue Event center: 75 HWY 50 Stateline, Nev., Friday, January 19, 2024; Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, January 21, 2024, at noon.

The Bellingham Blazers travel to the basin for one of the two remaining home series for the Lakers scheduled for the United States Premier Hockey League season.

The Tahoe Blue Event Center is a clear-bag facility.

Re-entry will not be allowed for this event.

Various concession stands will be open! The concession stands are cashless.

Ticketmaster.com or buy tickets at the Box Office located at the event center 75 Hwy 50, Stateline, 89449 .

Learn to play Underwater Hockey

A recently formed group of “sunken skiers” are joining together to get exercise, enjoy some friendly competition and learn a new sport at the South Lake Tahoe rec center: 1180 Rufus Allen Blvd.

All gear will be provided, no experience is needed and training will be provided.

Pick up games will be held weekly Saturday mornings from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Organizer Angie Larson said “It’s a nice alternative to snow sports and the indoor pool is always warm.”

For more information contact the rec center or visit https://www.cityofslt.us/229/Aquatics

USASA – Slalom + Giant Slalom Sierra at Tahoe

A family friendly event, USASA – Slalom + Giant Slalom take place Sunday Jan. 21 at 1111 Sierra at Tahoe Rd., in Twin Bridges, Calif., from 9 a.m – 4 p.m., all USASA riders are invited to USASA members of all ages.

For more information, to register for the event, or to become a member, head over to usasa.org .

More dates:

Saturday, February 3, 2024, USASA Slopestyle #1

Sunday, February 4, 2024, USASA Slopestyle #2

Saturday, February 10, 2024, USASA Slopestyle #3

Sunday, February 11, 2024, USASA Slalom + Giant Slalom #2

Friday, February 23, 2024, USASA Boarder/Skier Cross Time Trials #1

Saturday, February 24, 2024, USASA Boarder/Skier Cross Competition #1

Sunday, February 25, 2024, USASA Boarder/Skier Cross Competition #2

Fundamentals of Curling: Tahoe Epic Curling Series

Curling fundamentals will be taught at 128 Market Street 1A; Stateline for $100 pre-registration fee. Two series of three sessions each are being offered to learn a new game.

Curling is a team sport played on a sheet of ice with a stone and broom-like sticks with four people per team.

January 22, 29 and February 5, 6-8 p.m.

February 12, 26, and March 4, 6-8 p.m.

Attendees are asked to dress for cool temperatures with warmer socks, layered clothing and maybe non-slip gloves/hat.

Participants will learn the skills of throwing, sweeping and gameplay, followed by the time-honored tradition of “broomstacking” a time honored postgame tradition of drinks and snacks. The cost includes equipment, lessons and a drink after each of three Monday evening sessions.

Flat-soled athletic shoes recommended. Maximum class size is 16 people. Contact Kim Felton at kimfelton123@yahoo.com or go to laketahoecurling.com for more information.