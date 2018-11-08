Learn the Art of Mixology at the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe

Have you ever taken that first sip of a cocktail and said "damn, I wish I could make a drink this good at home."

Well mutter over you delicious drink no more — now you can learn how to do just that.

Manzanita in the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe is hosting another one of its "Art of Mixology" classes Sunday, Nov. 11. If you fancy yourself a cocktail connoisseur then this is one event you won't wan to miss.

The class balances entertainment and education as you learn how to use classic ingredients, such as bitters and infused liquors, and fresh herbs to craft cocktails appropriately paired with appetizers, according to the event description.

Adding to the experience is the setting itself: Manzanita Lake Tahoe is just as beautiful as the drinks you'll learn to concoct.

The cost is $60, not including tax and gratuity, and participants must be at least 21 years old to participate.

A 24-hour advance reservation is required, so don't wait.

Can't make it Sunday? The Ritz-Carlton has scheduled future classes on Dec. 3, 10 and 17. Additional events in 2018 also are planned.

Trust us, you don't want to miss this. There's a place for the tried-and-true whiskey and coke, but there's nothing quite like a drink with thought behind it.

It takes an artist to properly meld the right flavors and ingredients, and with the Art of Mixology it's an art you can learn and take home to wow the guests at your next dinner party.