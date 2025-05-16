Learn to “Grow Your Own” in Tahoe: UC Davis Hosts Gardening Workshops and Plant Sales

LAKE TAHOE, Calif — The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC), in partnership with the UCCE Lake Tahoe Master Gardeners, is excited to announce two upcoming Grow Your Own Gardening events designed to empower residents and visitors to cultivate their own fruits and vegetables right here in Tahoe.

Events:

Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tallac Historic Site | South Lake Tahoe, CA

Friday, June 6, 2025 | 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

UC Davis Tahoe City Field Station | Tahoe City, CA

At these free, hands-on workshops, participants will discover the secrets to successful gardening in Tahoe’s unique high-elevation environment. Learn how to grow your own produce using science-based methods, sustainable strategies, and eco-friendly techniques tailored for the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Grow Your Own participants learn from Master Gardner on how to help plants thrive in Tahoe. Provided / UC Davis

Each session will include:

Expert instruction from the UCCE Lake Tahoe Master Gardeners

Background and history of highlighted vegetables

Practical cultivation techniques and growing tips specific to Tahoe

Environmentally conscious gardening strategies

Plants specially selected for success in the local climate for purchase.

Organic compost is generously being donated from Full Circle Compost for all participants.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the best plant selection, as no pre-sales will be offered this year. Cash or cards will be accepted.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this is your chance to dig in, get inspired, and help your garden—and the environment—thrive.

For more information, including plants for purchase and prices, visit tahoe.ucdavis.edu/events.