Leftover Salmon plays Friday at Crystal Bay Club Casino

Left Over Salmon plays this Friday at Crystal Bay.

If you go ... What: Leftover Salmon When: 9 p.m., Friday, March 6 Where: The Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino (14 State Route 28, Crystal Bay) Tickets: $30 Info: www.leftoversalmon.com

Leftover Salmon wasn’t last night’s dinner but is an Americana band with no limits.

They will perform at 9 p.m., Friday, March 6, in the Crown Room at the Crystal Bay Club Casino.

Leftover Salmon is a melting pot of Americana music with ties in genres such as jazz, blues, bluegrass, cajun and rock-n-roll.

Their unique blend resembles that of Grateful Dead ranging to The Band. Leftover Salmon started performing in 1989 and since has released several albums and played around the globe. Their rendition and evolution of bluegrass comes through their music.

In 2002, the founding member, Mark Vann passed away from his battle with cancer.

The band soon released a tribute album to Vann titled ‘Live’.

After they lost a founding member the band re-imagined their style and took off with a self-titled album.

After that, the band took a long break to regroup and focus on projects.

In 2012 the band came back in full swing touring and creating albums.

The current band members include Vince Herman, Drew Emmitt, Greg Garrison, Andy Thorn, Erik Deutsch and Alwyn Robinson. Tickets to Leftover Salmon are $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.

There will be an after party with Whiskey Engine. Both shows are for ages 21 and older.