Legendary Aykroyd to host Q&A at Hard Rock

Dan Aykroyd on Sunday will be at the Hard Rock Casino Lake Tahoe.

Emmy-award winner and comedic legend Dan Aykroyd will once again grace the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe with an exclusive evening presented by Crystal Head Vodka.

Aykroyd is a “Saturday Night Live” alum and actor with roles in hit movies “Ghostbusters” and “The Blues Brothers.”

He has spent decades in the spotlight, as well as cultivated his sense as a businessman as the cofounder of the House of Blues music venues in addition to Crystal Head Vodka, which was created in 2007 by Aykroyd and artist John Alexander. The spirit contains the finest ingredients filtered seven times, three of which are filtered “through layers of semi-precious crystals known as Herkimer diamond.”

An in-depth Q&A session will take place in the Revolution Ballroom starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.

Guests can meet the legendary comic and actor during a meet and greet session.

Online tickets are $49 per person for general admission and $69 per person, which includes an autographed bottle of Crystal Head Vodka. Must be 21 and over to attend.

