Less than 1 week left for California voters to register for upcoming election

Californians who are eligible and want to vote in the upcoming election have less than one week to register to vote.

The deadline to register for the June 5 election is 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 21. California residents who are eligible to vote may register online here.

Those who fail to register to vote by May 21 can conditionally register and cast a provisional ballot up until and on Election Day. Those hoping to conditionally register in El Dorado County must visit the election's office, located at 2850 Fairlane Court in Placerville.

Providing the local elections official determines a person's eligibility to register, and validates his/her information, the provisional ballot will be counted.

Click here to check your voter registration status.

For a list of frequently asked questions and answers provided by the California Secretary of State's Office, click here.

For registered voters who previously chose to vote by mail, mail ballots started going out May 7. The last day to mail a ballot is May 29. Mail ballots can be returned to county election offices and polling places on Election Day.