Less than 1 week left to vote in Best of Tahoe

With a new format and new lakewide approach, the 2018 Best of Tahoe contest has seen impressive numbers in the final round of voting.

And with less than one week left, the public is encouraged to get online and voter for their favorites.

Voting started in mid-May, following an all new nomination period that took place through most of April. This final round of voting wraps up at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 30.

The annual contest spearheaded by the Tahoe Daily Tribune underwent several changes this year. In addition to the new nomination period, the online voting software was updated to minimize the chance of cheating. And with the Tribune taking on the role of the dissolved Bonanza in Incline Village, the competition opened up to the entire lake.

Despite the name "Best of Tahoe," the competition previously was limited to South Shore.

The other notable change is the addition of a celebratory event on June 28 after the competition is over. The event will take place at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa and be open to the entire community. Details are being finalized.

"Participation has been great and we're really looking forward to the event on June 28 where we'll be announcing the winners in about 20 categories," Tribune Publisher Rob Galloway said. "The rest will be announced on July Fourth."