Let freedom ring in Incline Village 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The star-spangled celebrations are set to begin in this patriotic mountain town. Get ready to paint Incline Village red, white and blue for an unforgettable 4th of July weekend!

The festivities kick off on Tuesday, July 2, with a North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District complimentary community breakfast including pancakes, sausage, fruit, and coffee at the fire station from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Then head to the annual Local Heroes Parade where this year’s theme is “Athletic Heroes”. So lace up your sneakers and get those pompoms ready. Whether you’re a little leaguer, a softball slugger or just an all-around sports fanatic, this is your chance to march down scenic streets and show your team spirit.

The 2024 Local Heroes Parade Marshalls are Craig and Julie Rauchle. The Incline Village couple were chosen because of their outstanding work in the field of Veterans mental health.

After the parade, head to the Village Green for the mini-Olympics with field games galore.

There will be carnival games, information booths, and freebies from nonprofits, businesses, and service clubs. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office vehicles will be on display for their annual Meet and Greet. Participate in the Youth Olympics and savor delicious barbecue delights at The Backyard barbecue fundraiser for Hightlander Pride on the Village Green.

And back this year, Susie Scoops will hold an ice cream eating contest at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 3, work off those flapjacks at the Highlander Pride Basketball tournament.

At 6 p.m., there will be a tribute to veterans and active duty personnel with a reception in their honor, immediately preceding the flag retirement ceremony. This is a free event.

Evening brings the Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus playing classical tunes starting at 7 p.m. Revel in full orchestra and chorus performances of patriotic favorites, be swept off your feet by great opera arias, join in a sing-along, and, if you’re the highest bidder, have the honor of conducting the orchestra in The Stars and Stripes Forever!

Celebrate with TOCCATA Broadway Opera and Patriotic songs at the 19th annual Salute to America concert. It will be conducted by Maestro James Rawie at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Incline Village.

To purchase tickets, go to https://tickets.tahoesymphony.com/events/tahoesymphony/1265934?ref=website

On Thursday, July 4, come to the Veterans Club pancake breakfast and support local veterans.

The biggest bash happens that night when you park yourself at the beach for a dazzling fireworks extravaganza over the lake at 9:30 p.m.

Red, White and Tahoe Blue II is on a mission to rekindle the tradition of spectacular fireworks on Independence Day in Incline Village. As a new, all-volunteer board, it is dedicated to orchestrating an awesome display that lights up the sky, celebrating Incline Village, the nation, and the bonds that unite the community.

A few years ago, Incline Village hosted the 6th best fireworks shows in the country. The fireworks brought a sense of community pride and joy. Now, Red, White and Tahoe Blue II aims to bring that back with a bang by orchestrating an awe-inspiring fireworks celebration.

The group has partnered with acclaimed pyrotechnics company, Lantis Fireworks, to put on the show.

Donations are needed.

So Red, White and Tahoe Blue II is fundraising to bring back the fireworks spectacle and help cement it as an enduring annual tradition.

To donate, go to https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FNJ4MJAK8SJ7Y

