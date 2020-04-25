Letter: Gov. Sisolak open the state to economic activity (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

Dear Gov. Sisolak, open up the state of Nevada to economic activity now, especially in rural areas.

We are Nevadans and we can take personal responsibility for our decisions. Those of us with underlying health conditions or who are at risk by the coronavirus can take steps to reduce our risk — such as staying at home.

Those of us who are concerned can still social distance, wash our hands and wear masks if we choose. It’s not up to the governor to “protect” our health beyond the initial scare of the public health system being overwhelmed (which we now know were grossly overstated).

There are risks in addition to the coronavirus to Nevadans. People who lose jobs, small businesses and investments do suffer. People whose investments were materially lost do suffer. Families with child and spouse abusers do suffer. People with diminished futures who abuse alcohol or drugs as a result do suffer.

It’s an important decision, governor, but you seem to be looking only at the coronavirus threat. That is too narrow a focus for the decisions you need to make.

A final suggestion, while you are considering these decisions, you should decline to accept any campaign contributions to yourself or the Democrat party of Nevada. Your decision should not be influenced by those with the most money to contribute.

Michal Briggs, Incline Village