Letter: People, wake up, leash your dogs and practice social distancing (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

Concerning Regan Beach/Park or recreation anywhere … as the weather gets warmer and more people go out to get some sunlight and fresh air after being confined by the statewide lockdown for the last six to seven weeks, you would think, or hope, that people would have been learning or paying attention to how serious the situation is. This does not appear to be the case.

The park has a sign posted that states “closed due to COVID-19” Yet people are beginning to crowd the park, are not following social distancing guidelines, almost no one wearing mask’s, dogs off leash and intermingling with other dogs, other pet owners and other peoples’ children.

Excuse me, but that is really irresponsible and down right dangerous. Pets can get COVID-19 and pass it to other pets and to other people. People really need to understand, pets do not understand social distancing and need to be leashed in the park and on the beaches. There is a specific place at Regan Beach where off leash is allowed on the far right end of the park, the “dog park area.” It is not allowed in the park.

As we reach a death toll surpassing 73,000. It’s time to wake up people. Where is the enforcement?

Stephen Penfield, Stateline