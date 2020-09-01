Letter: Rescued on Lake Tahoe by Navy Seal (Opinion)

On Aug. 19, my wife and I took a routine boat trip out of the Tahoe Keys Marina. After leisurely drifting for about an hour 2 miles out, our boat would not start, with thick smoke and a heavy wind in the forecast.

With the Boats US tow service to be delayed because of other towing commitments, the US Coast Guard was helpful in alerting other boaters of our dilemma. Worried about the wind and smoke, we helplessly drifted further north, endangering our situation even more.

Through the smoke, I noticed a Waverunner heading in our direction. The man riding it said he was concerned about us after hearing the US Coast Guard alert and offered to get his speedboat and return to tow us in.

During our brief conversation he told us that he was an ex-Navy Seal which gave us immediate comfort knowing we were in good hands. Instead of returning, he decided to tow our 28 foot Cruiser with his Waverunner. He hooked onto the bow and we were safely in our Marina slip in about 30 minutes. He even maneuvered his Waverunner to help us secure our preferred position of the boat bow-first into the slip.

In these times where it seems people are so much into themselves, this man (an angel) gave it his all to care and protect us. He refused to take any compensation and simply left after telling us that he was glad we were safe and secure.

Without getting his name, I felt bad that I could not repay him in some way. Please share this letter with him if you know who it might be. God Bless you sir for your vigilant care and concern for your fellow man.

Doug Sever, Carson City