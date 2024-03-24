Letter to the Editor

The Tahoe Daily Tribune published an article on March 10 with the headline, “Golden State Natural Resources’ (GSNR) wood pellet project and the debate over California’s Forests.” The author details GSNR’s project, whose sourcing radius would extend into the Tahoe Basin and surrounding forests. The fundamental question is if an industrial-scale wood pellet biomass facility, intending to create a product for overseas energy-generation, will help build resilience against climate-driven wildfires. While wildfire experts and scientists have now come up with many solutions to help communities build resilience, industrial-scale wood pellet production and export is definitively not in the best interest of our communities or forests.

As a primary industry with a continuous demand for fiber, the wood pellet biomass industry would increase pressure on forests to supply material above and beyond measures taken to create defensible space around our homes or communities. This compromises forests’ ability to store and sequester carbon: a key defense against climate change. Furthermore, the pellets would be shipped overseas and burned to generate electricity, immediately releasing greenhouse gasses. The significant controversy surrounding Drax Biomass, who recently announced an MOU with GSNR, is ample evidence that these projects do not belong in our wildfire plans or forests. The overlap between the board members of GSNR and the Wildfire Task Force is also concerning, considering their ability to directly influence policy from which they will profit. It’s time to equip people living in high-risk wildfire areas with the resilient solutions that we know are most effective. It makes no sense to promote a project that stands to add more planet-warming gasses to the atmosphere.

As opposed to GSNR’s biomass nonsense, we need funding and local implementation of Firewise programs: metal roofing, home-out defensible space, higher pay for local departments, smoke centers, improved evacuation routes, and buried utilities. The Forest Service and our insurance companies agree that these are the only ways to protect life and property during extreme fire events. Our rural communities don’t need another biomass or logging boom and bust that creates energy for overseas markets. GSNR is a waste of our time and energy.

Melissa Soderston

Director, Tahoe Forests Matter