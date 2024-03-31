Letter to the Editor

Regarding the Vacancy Tax proposal, I again offer the following: I like many of you worked very hard to become a homeowner. It took many years for my wife and I to save and build a second home in South Lake Tahoe, to enjoy this fabulous place on earth. A

fter almost 20 years of enjoyment, a small group of residents believe that since I don’t utilize this home to their required time requirements, I need to be taxed because there is a housing shortage? I should either be required to be taxed additionally for this shortage or I should turn my second home into a rental. Based upon the size, condition and location of my residence and looking at going rental costs, I would be charging a renter between $4500 and $5500 in monthly rental fees. I’m not sure how that would be helping affordable housing.

If I sell my house to another buyer, that buyer would need to mortgage a home valued at $950,000. I’m not sure how that helps affordable housing. I could go on and on but based on some of the comments I am reading, I believe the vast majority of SLT residents want to continue to have the legacy of being a community welcoming all residents, part time or full time and one that does not penalize their part time residents just because we don’t live there full time.

Please consider all aspects of this Vacancy Tax proposal. It’s not going to have the benefits proponents are seeking.

Bill Jabin