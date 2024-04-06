Letter to the Editor

Forever Tahoe Taxation Plan

Bringing homemade chicken soup, shoveling snow or watering the flowers when on vacation used to be how people showed love to their neighbors. Unfortunately – and especially in recent weeks, loving your neighbor in Tahoe now means taxing your neighbor’s vacant house. It’s hard to fathom the existence of individuals energized to tax everyone else other than themselves. So, I’ve come up with the “Forever Tahoe Taxation Plan.”

1. I applaud those individuals who have the gumption to cover the community as human mules to have a petition signed. While this might be the means to accomplish their goal, it also creates global warming, consumes excessive levels of oxygen which are already minimized in the mountain community and further accelerates climate change. These human mules need to be taxed for the consumption of oxygen and ongoing environmental damage. Like California gasoline taxes, these human mules need to be excessively taxed. Let’s start with the “Human Mule Tax Plan” at a rate of $2.00 per step. This is only fair as they will tax themselves before they tax others, will greatly benefit the environment and will Keep Tahoe Blue forever!

2. Anyone signing any petition to increase taxes is immediately taxed $50,000. If you want to increase taxes on others, then it’s only fair that you lead the effort by taxing yourself first.

3. The press enjoys far too many freedoms; it’s time they are also taxed. Any reporter encouraging a new tax proposal needs to pay a tax of $15,000 per written/spoken word. It’s only fair to tax those with unlimited access to dissemination of speech.

4. Any City Council Member who authors or co-authors any bill that includes an increase in taxation should be taxed at $500,000 of personal and $1,000,000 of business/investment income with no opportunity of tax deductions or credits. It’s only fair for those authorizing new taxation to pay their fair share at the onset.

5. Supply each City Council Member with a pedometer; upon voting for any new tax bill, all City Council Members voting yes will need to pay a tax of $500 per step or $500 per tenth of a mile if driving/cycling on route to that meeting. This might be taxation in arrears, but it’s only fair for politicians to experience some centralized pain themselves.

6. Here’s an even more progressive thought … let’s have these human mules staff each intersection throughout Tahoe. With a $5 tax when looking both ways at intersections, Tahoe can quickly collect $15 per driver at each intersection. Since EV drivers don’t pay any gasoline tax, EV cars will need to pay $50 when looking both ways at intersections or a total of $100. It’s only fair for EV drivers to share the tax burden to use the roads everyone else maintains.

For the record, none of the above concepts should ever see the light of day. However, a significant percent of the progressive population need to heal of their jealousy and envy of the wealth of others. In the spirit of Easter Sunday, let’s love our neighbors and not tax them.

Sincerely,

Todd McIntyre

Acquisition of Motel 6

A recent news article describes the purchase of 31 acres by Tahoe Conservancy including the Motel 6 and vacant restaurant buildings, with the planned demolition of the Motel, Restaurant and parking area to return it to riparian wetlands, with development rights being transferred to the city corridor. This is a prime example of Agency “silo” thinking without consideration of the overall big picture needs.

While I agree with the overall goals of preservation of open spaces, this flies in the face of the city’s need for additional affordable housing.

The Motel has 143 units which I’m sure could be modified to that many efficiency studio apartments, or remodeled into half as many full 1 bedroom apartments at much lower cost than building new housing with the development rights.

The existing undeveloped riverfront property could still be protected from further development. In a city where land availability for additional housing is very limited it seems extremely short sighted to be wanting to tax homeowners of vacant properties while tearing down already existing usable buildings that could potentially be used for affordable housing.

The rent from these units could then be donated to a city fund for further development of affordable housing instead of a vacancy tax. Time to start thinking outside the box!

Stephen Weil

Carson City resident and South Lake Tahoe property owner

Temple Bat Yam thanks their Community Sponsors and volunteers

Thanks to our generous community who donated to our event, sponsored the skiers & riders and bought countless raffle tickets, we hit our fundraising goal. After a fun day on the slopes with over 40 participants (a record in itself), we continued our holiday celebration back at the temple to be entertained with a wonderful Barbie themed Purim Shpiel (a play that tells the story of Purim) written & directed by our temple member and theatre master, Pam Taylor. The actors were our religious school students who put on a magnificent performance. A scrumptious BBQ meal complete with over half a dozen varieties of hamantaschen and other baked goodies filled the bellies of over 60 Purim party revelers.

A very special thank you to our many volunteers who made this event possible. Bubbe Alexis and Janet Blumberg led the team from obtaining donations, publicizing the event, cooking, cleaning up and everything in between. In no particular order, we would like to acknowledge the following helpers: Lou Friedman, Rabbi Evon Yakar, Rabbi Lauren Blasingame-Pack Ben-Shoshan, Galit Greenwood, Adriana Greenwood, Larry Sidney, Craig Schorr, Amanda Taylor, Pam Taylor, Janet Blumberg, Alexis Wagner, and Kay Levitt.

We would like to thank our Business Sponsors for TBY’s Purim in the Powder 2024 (a list of sponsors will be posted on the Tribune’s website.)