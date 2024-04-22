Letter to the editor

Zephyr Cove

Zephyr Cove Resort previously leased from the Forest Service about a half mile of lakefront. Despite public objections, the Forest Service has now agreed to a new lease adding another ½ mile of lakefront, doubling the lease of public lands on this shore to a commercial operation.

This added leased area, Zephyr Shoals, occupies over half of one of the last accessible pieces of lakefront natural forest remaining at Lake Tahoe. For decades, this small parcel of natural forest has been used by local residents and visitors. All have enjoyed the natural wonder of hidden beaches and the maze of foot trails enjoying the beauty and tranquility of this watershed its natural state.

The Forest Service is the caretaker of public lands for the benefit of all. Why then would the Forest Service lease Zephyr Shoals to a private resort company that will now charge the public for use of our public land? Even more unbelievable is that there is now serious consideration to allow Aramark to commercially develop Zephyr Shoals and convert this natural habitat into a money-making resort asset.

On these decades old hiking trails, they propose to construct rental glamping sites, a snack bar, and even a lakefront wedding venue requiring a large parking lot. This would destroy the heart of this rare lakefront natural forest that for 100 years has been freely accessible to public use. The question is not should it be permitted. The question is why would this even be considered? The rational that these proposed developments would allow “public access” is spurious and self-serving. Aramark only wishes to convert the public, who already freely enjoy access, into paying customers.

It isn’t as though Aramark does not already offers a dizzying array of amenities to those who want a more Disneyland experience: there are hotel rooms, cabins, a restaurant, a snack bar, a beach bar, a half mile of sandy beach with boat tours, boat rentals, jet skis, other rentals, and an existing wedding venue.

Across the road there are a horse stables, extensive RV camping and tent camping sites laid out on access roads up the mountain behind. Should Aramark now be allowed to consume the last half mile of natural forest on the lakefront to further enhance its profits?

Aramark already gets a failing grade for the management of its existing facility at Zephy Cove, from maintenance to garbage control, to controlling unruly visitors. Before Aramark, the beach was known to be a family beach, but in the last 20 years, Aramark has aggressively marketed it to be a party beach.

Especially on long weekends the beach mimics the infamous Spring Break beaches, marked by noise and altered states of consciousness. Every year dozens of contract security personnel must be hired just to keep the lid on. Aramark’s negligent management is evident not only here, but at other resorts in Aramark’s portfolio. Their Crater Lake concession has been cancelled, and their management of Yosemite appears to be questionable. (see: Yosemite’s Health and Maintenance Woes: Aramark’s Management Under Scrutiny in NPS Reports)

Shamefully, I fear the answer is to follow the money: revenue for the Forest Service and revenue for the Resort. It is up to all of us to let the Forest Service know that this proposed development is very wrong. Comments can be made BEFORE APRIL 19 to SM.FS.R5LTBMUZCRI@usda.gov .

Lee Edwards

727 Cedar Street, Zephyr Cove

Vacancy tax

The ballot proposal that would add a $6,000 tax on home owners (Chapter 3.60 addition to the city code) is a terrible idea for three reasons. My family are long term owners in Al Tahoe, and we spend the summer there but do not rent it out.

First, if this proposal makes it to the ballot and is passed it will severely depress property values for ALL home owners in the city. Many people will sell instead of paying the $6,000 penalty resulting in a buyers’ market, and the long term effect will be depressed propery value due to the extra tax burden.

Second, do current permanent residents want their neighborhoods inundated with renters, or would they prefer a more peaceful area with part time residents who have a vested interest in upkeep of their property?

Third, if this proposal resulted in the majority of homes being occupied all year long, city services would and budgets would have to be significantly increased for these new full time residents. This is a bad idea for the part-timers like us and for the current full time resident-home owners.

Ronn Coldiron

Ukraine

As three of our fine local young ladies stood defiantly waiving their flags against the indifference of the

American government that will not yield or compromise in order to help our friends in Ukraine.

I sadly remembered in 1956 the Soviet Union confiscated all weapons in Hungary and then invaded it.

Those courageous men and women that fought for freedom in their homeland, stood up against Soviet

tanks armed only with their wits, their fists and determination. Eventually, the Communists crushed the

revolt while the United States and other nations stood by doing nothing, even though the American

public empathized with the protesters. Our neighbors took in refugees that fled to freedom in the

United States and they told me of their fight for freedom.

I have great respect for those who are fighting for their homeland. Sadly, once again the United States

is standing by, doing nothing, as the Soviet Union invades yet another country. I feel disgraced.

I thank these ladies for standing their ground for two years now. I can only hope that Washington will

get their priorities in order and help these fearless freedom fighters in Ukraine.

Don’t forget to toot your horn in support of their struggle and write you Congressmen and Senators.

The Senate passed a “supplemental security assistance bill” for Israel, Ukraine, and Tawiwan in

February. It is lingering in the House, and we need to let the leaders know that we want more support

for Ukraine. Take just a couple minutes to support these ladies and the Ukrainian freedom fighters:

Contact:

Congressman Kevin Kiley (916) 724-2575

6538 Lonetree Blvd Ste 200, Rocklin, CA 95765

https://twitter.com/RepKiley

https://www.facebook.com/people/Congressman-Kevin-Kiley/100089382125341/

Contact Senators:

Alex Padilla (D)

331 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington DC 20510

(202) 224-3553

Laphonza R. Butler (D)

112 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington DC 20510

(202) 224-3841

Very truly yours,

John Messina