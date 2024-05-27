Letter to the Editor

Please consider reelecting Danny Tarkanian! Of the many decades I have been a resident of Douglas County. I have never had an elected official so responsive about a constituents concerns.

He is kind, cares and more importantly he listens and whether the news is good or bad he will tell the truth. He should be a template for all elected officials. Douglas county is blessed to have such a man on the county commission, so let’s show him some support and reelect him.

Staci Baker