Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

Thanks to the awesome trail builders of the Carson Valley Trail Association, Jeremy, Jared and the whole team, hikers will be amazed with the changes to the Jobs Peak Ranch Trail.

This trail now cuts sharply to the west with many large boulders along the way. Great valley views add to the enjoyment of this hike. Trail metamorphosis is the result of many years of negotiation and persistence along with the assistance and cooperation of property owners. Hikers benefit from this collaborative effort.

The CVTA trail builders have also been hard at work creating many new trails at Fay Luther and even assisting Tahoe Rim Trail Association improve the safety for hikers crossing the busy road at Big Meadows. Autumn and winter offer hikers an especially wonderful time to enjoy the local beauty of nature. Congratulations and grateful appreciation to all of the CVTA trail builders and adjacent property owners.

Julie Duda

Heybourne Meadows

Dear Editor,



Incline Village General Improvement District is currently experiencing a financial disaster.

The committee on local government finance which is part of the Nevada department of taxation has assigned a three member subcommittee to investigate possible fraud, and failure to provide budgets on time.

A due diligence, forensic audit has uncovered a multitude of irregularities within the financial reporting and has exposed a high probability of fraud throughout the district.

IVGID has until January to comply with the demands put forth by the committee on local government.

The current board has just hired a new general manager. The incoming newly elected trustees have been trying to undercut and actually have made public statements telling the new general manager he shouldn’t take the job.

Social media has been ablaze with residents complaining that the new GM is not

qualified, even though his credentials are impeccable.

The talent and experience of the new general manager is the only possibility of IVGID not being put on fiscal watch.

It’s a monumental task and likely will not be completed by the deadline set forth by the committee on local government.

The outrageous pushback by the new trustees, and some totally uniformed community members is severely hampering the process of compliance.

One would have to ask the question, why would any responsible trustee or citizen engage in behavior, which is going to force your community to be placed on fiscal watch?

Somebody is hiding something.



Frank Wright

Crystal Bay, Nevada