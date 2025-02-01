Letter to the Editor
In late June of 2024, the communities of Incline Village/Crystal Bay were rocked by the news that TART Connect would no longer provide morning hours. One of the benefactors that supported TART connect pulled their funding which resulted in the hours of operation going from 8am-12am to 3pm-11pm. This did not impact Kings Beach, Truckee, Tahoe City, etc. as the benefactor was in Washoe County and only helped fund IV/CB operation.
A petition was recently started to help make awareness of this and in the hopes that the benefactor who pulled the funding will reconsider that decision. If they do not, the hope is that a new benefactor will step up so that the funding needed will be provided and IV/CB will once again be able to provide morning operations for those who need it the most.
The petition IS NOT asking for donations….just online signature to help support the measure. The link to the petition is copied below…
https://www.change.org/incline-needs-tart-connect
Thanks,
John Keehan
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.