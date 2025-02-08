Letter to the Editor

To my fellow community members,

I was afraid to put my SLT address because I didn’t want someone to deface my property if I wasn’t on site. I’ve lived in SLT for 24 years but as a part-timer. I know how this may infuriate people who have lived in Tahoe full time so I’m taking precautions. My heart beats in Tahoe.

Those who degrade another human being need to think carefully about the message you are sending. Look in the mirror, this could be you.

A majority of those here who are undocumented do not shout it from the rooftops. Nor do they want their children to be singled out and even hurt because their parents may be undocumented. If Congress would fix our immigration system then maybe we would not be having this conversation.

That said, study after study has stated that it’s not undocumented who commit crimes, but native-born Americans. Undocumented people are the backbone of California’s economy. Our $14 billion-dollar agricultural industry depends on these folks.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But everyone doesn’t have to be as uncouth and hateful as some of our politicians. The old adage, walk one mile in another’s shoes and see how to feel, Mr. Alexander. My opinion is that I will not be buying your product anytime soon. I do applaud those businesses who express their opinion. They may lose money but their conscience and values override dollars.

Thank you,

Rosemary Bell