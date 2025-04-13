Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

My name is Warren Meyer and I am 7 years old, visiting from Georgia. I was down by the lake driving near Kings Beach and I saw Tessie in the water. Her head was peeking out of the water and I briefly saw her eyes.

I really enjoyed my time visiting Lake Tahoe and cannot wait to come back.

Warren Meyer

Dear Editor,

This week, our Congressional Representative Kevin Kiley of California District 03 did not respond to questions about whether he supports impeaching Donald J. Trump from office. He should commit to supporting impeachment now.

Trump has disregarded and betrayed his oath to faithfully execute the office of President of the United States and to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. He has sought to establish himself as tyrant, dictator, and autocrat over the people of the United States. He has usurped the constitutional powers of Congress, the courts, and the States, and powers illegitimate and beyond the scope of lawful government.

Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution disqualifies individuals who exhibit the behavior of a tyrant from holding federal or state office.

Rep. Kiley has sworn an oath to protect the Constitution. He – and all members of the Senate and House of Representatives – should join together now to impeach Trump. American democracy is at stake, along with our economy, relationships to all allies, and each citizen’s future.

I am willing to stand for our Constitution and democracy.

I require that Rep. Kiley publicly commit to upholding his most fundamental democratic role: removing tyrants from office. Commitment to these basic facts – that Trump practices tyranny and that Congress needs to act now to get him out of the White House – will be a major litmus test for any 2026 candidate.

I hope we all get a reasonable response from Rep. Kiley on this critical issue this week.

Sincerely,

Anne Davidson, Resident, South Lake Tahoe