Letter to the Editor

In response to Lake Tahoe’s Affordable housing

As someone who has lived my entire life at Lake Tahoe and experienced the changes, what everyone needs to understand and I fear never will understand is that affordable housing doesn’t exist until society starts taxing the rich to create a fair playing field.

Organizations, now like Placemate, take our tax dollars and hand them directly over to the wealthy homeowners as an incentive to rent out their empty homes “long-term” for only a one-year period. The Tahoe Area Plan (TAP) amendments do no better with the creation of ADUs for more passive income generation.

Then you have the deed restriction problem. These policies only exacerbate, long-term, the problem of growing wealth inequality! The rich accumulate ever more assets that increase their passive income and inheritance while the middle and bottom of society can’t compete for everything from housing to doctors to schools.

There is no housing shortage! We have an affordability and wealth inequality crisis because the wealthy accumulate all the assets for STRs and investment properties to exponentially grow their passive income portfolios.

In addition to rents, housing prices also grow ever out of reach because adding an ADU increases the parcel values beyond what basic homeowners can afford. We need only look at history for evidence of these problems and solutions. The root cause is growing wealth inequality. We should not hand tax dollars from the poor and middle classes to the rich for these incentives, nor should we be increasing wealth inequality through the TAP amendments.

We should be doing the opposite for a socially healthy, environmentally healthy, economically healthy and a just world.

Aaron Vanderpool

Incline Village