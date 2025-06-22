Letter to the Editor

A Request to Reconsider the Tournament in Honor of Giada

Dear Members of the High Sierra Softball Board,

First, I want to thank you for your dedication to the players, families, and community that make up our softball league. I write to you today with a heavy heart following the tragic loss of Giada — a bright, joyful soul who touched many lives both on and off the field. My heart goes out to her family, her teammates, and to all who loved her.

I deeply respect and understand the board’s decision to cancel the tournament as an expression of mourning and solidarity. It’s clear that this community feels Giada’s absence profoundly. At the same time, I would like to share a different perspective that I hope you will consider with open hearts.

Giada was a softball player, and from all accounts, she lived with joy, energy, and a love for the game. In the spirit of “Live Like Giada,” I believe we can best honor her memory not by silence or cancellation, but by coming together to play the game she loved. Let the field be a place of tribute — full of laughter, teamwork, and passion — the very things Giada brought to her team.

By allowing the tournament to go on, not only do we give closure to the girls who worked so hard all season, but we also create an opportunity to celebrate Giada’s life in a way that reflects her spirit. Imagine beginning the tournament with a moment of silence, wearing ribbons or patches with her name, dedicating the event in her honor — transforming grief into something beautiful and lasting.

While no single decision will feel perfect in the face of such a loss, I truly believe that continuing the tournament in her memory offers healing, hope, and a way for all the players to say goodbye — through the game Giada loved.

With the deepest respect and empathy for all involved, I hope you will reconsider. Let this season end not in sorrow, but in unity, joy, and remembrance.

Sincerely,

Softball mom