Letter to the Editor

A Night Under the Tahoe Stars was a truly unforgettable evening—and a tremendous success!

Thanks to the incredible generosity of our South Lake Tahoe community, we raised thousands of

dollars to help children with Type 1 Diabetes attend CAMP BUCK this summer.

I want to personally thank everyone who made this night so special. From the breathtaking

venue provided by Bryan Gordon and Aspenwood Development Inc., to the incredible

performances by Morgan Myles and Miranda Rae Love, it was a night to remember. We are also

deeply grateful to Lake Tahoe AleWorx, McDuff’s Public House, The Woods, and Scenic Wine

for donating the delicious food and drinks enjoyed by all.

The raffle was a huge success, made possible by the kindness of our sponsors. Please join me

in continuing to support the local businesses who so generously gave to this cause:

Lake Tahoe Hockey Academy, Forest Baths, Idle Hour, Casey’s Bar & Grill, Sessions Salon,

Paradise Beauty Supply, Sidellis, Emerald Bay Bar & Grill, Tipsy Putt, Elements Eatery, Sierra

View Lanes, Side Street Boutique, Paradise Nail Spa, Primos, Silt Winery, North of South

Brewing, CA Burger, and Noels.

If I missed anyone, please know your support does not go unnoticed—thank you from the

bottom of my heart.

With sincere appreciation,

Kellee Koeppen

Changing Young Lives through Community, Mentorship, and Access



Thank you, South Lake Tahoe. Your support, energy, and heart made this winter unforgettable for the young people in our SOS Outreach programs. Through your commitment, we created a season full of connection, confidence, and new opportunities.



Together, we’ve been creating opportunity and access for kids since 1993 —and this season, you all helped continue that momentum. In 2024/25, 317 youth engaged in SOS programs, guided by 58 dedicated volunteers across more than 7,925 hours of outdoor learning and mentorship this winter.



What starts as a day on the mountain becomes so much more: a space to be seen, to be supported, and to grow. With your help, we gave youth the tools to navigate challenges, believe in themselves, and feel like they truly belong.



To everyone who gave time, resources, or encouragement, thank you. You’ve helped make the outdoors a place of opportunity for every child.



We’re more than just a nonprofit. We’re a movement. A force of positive change. A community that uplifts those around us. And we’re sure glad to have you here.



Thank you for being a part of this impact.

Morgan Edwards