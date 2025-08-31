Letter to the Editor

Kevin Kiley, you are out of touch with California voters. We don’t want a dictator running OUR country.

I will say, however, I will support your bill to prohibit mid-decade redistricting, IF, and ONLY IF, you make it retroactive and reverse the Texas gerrymandering that just occurred! We California’s don’t like gerrymandering, but we will do it to stop the President’s newest attempt to stay in power. Consider this: if your bill fails, you may just find yourself gerrymandered out of office!

Barry Keil

South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe has most certainly changed in the past 20 years and many of these changes are not making it a better place to live. The local clique in business and local politics has turned

our fair city in ,one of the most beautiful places on the planet, into the land of the dollar bill. These “locals” have the attitude of “bring more dollars”.

But what it has done is bring more traffic, brought more price increases for homes, food, gas and utilities. What we have seen is more crime, gangs, ebikes, scooters and ridiculous behaviors. So the question becomes, do we really want more tourists, more weddings, more events? Policies that once helped locals are being abandoned or ignored by chambers and the city council who do what they want as individuals not representatives of the community. The media ignores big issues in favor of fluff pieces and usually does nothing to help shed light that would help address these issues.

More tourists and dollars will not improve our city. We need problem solvers with common sense and those are in short supply at this time. Our quality of life, wildlife and home town pride are all suffering due to this greedy attitude. Time for change is NOW.

Steve Rose

South Lake Tahoe