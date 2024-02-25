Letter to the Editor: A personal connection to addiction

The recent deaths in South Lake Tahoe allegedly linked to Fentanyl have created a mix of emotions in me. I was at work near the Y on the morning of February 12 when the sirens flew by my office. I later saw the news of several deaths from suspected Fentanyl. I don’t presume to know whether the deaths were a result of addiction and want to be clear that I am not making that assumption. However, the talk of Fentanyl brought up something personal for me that I thought could help someone else feel less alone if I shared.

My sister died from an opioid overdose. I had just moved back to Tahoe and was informed that she was dead in another state. Her 7 year old daughter had walked home from elementary school and found her deceased. When I first arrived at where my sister and niece had been living, the conditions were shocking. This just did not align with who I thought my sister was- yet it was real. It was disgusting and extremely sad.

Many of us tend to view addicts as weak or choosing to live in a certain way. However, through time, other family members that have struggled and knowing my sister -I truly feel there is a legitimate illness that has both physical and mental components that can change a person and create an addict. By change, I specifically mean changing their values and their actions through physical and mental cravings. In my experience, it is impossible as a non-addict, to really understand a craving obliterating all else.

My older sister and I were close in age. I saw her as the smarter, prettier and more accomplished one of the two of us. I carved my place out in the family as her opposite and became the “silly” tomboyish daughter. In high school, I often made fun of the superficial things my sister thought mattered. She was always striving to appear worldly, attractive and desirable to others which made me even more committed to be the opposite. I adopted a “like me the way I am” attitude. I appreciate her for this now because it helped me develop a self-worth that was not dependent on my image but instead on just being myself.

In contrast, my sister did not seem happy and took this out on my mother She often compared herself to others and was critical to those around her. In spite of this, she had a big personality- I often thought that my sister would be some type of star because she liked to be in the spotlight. She had a wide, pretty smile and contagious laugh. I always looked past her “mean” episodes because at other times she could be the most loving and fun person and you just wanted to be around her.

After high school, she had boyfriends that would tell us she was drinking too much. She made big purchases (expensive cars), had incidences of identity theft and illegal check writing, got married to a guy no one had met and it gradually got weirder from there.

I’ve spent many years wondering what caused her to become an addict. Did she have the pre-existing disease of addiction, and something set it off? It might have been the wrong crowd of friends after high school. Did she have some sort of trauma that I never knew about? Could she have suffered from an undiagnosed depression or a mental disorder that caused her to seek out alcohol and drugs to self-medicate? Was it because she just didn’t love being in her own skin?

I share this story to say that a person’s addiction should not define who they were at the end of their life. Each person has a story that is more. If you have lost a family member like I have, let yourself remember the best parts of them and if you can, stop ruminating on the end of their life.

I try to remember the best stories about my sister from when we were little and then tell them to my niece. In this way I feel my sister is here and the best parts of her live on through me.

If you know someone who is actively working to get sober, someone who is taking steps to try and recover- try and open your heart to give them your moral support. Let them know there is someone rooting for them to succeed. They may not succeed the first time, the second time or even multiple times but as long as they are still trying then they are alive and their story may get a chance to go on.

Jenny Butterfass, South Lake Tahoe