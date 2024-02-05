Letter to the Editor – In response to Steve Teshara Guest Column

Dear Tahoe Daily Tribune:

I am writing this letter to clarify information that Mr. Teshara (Tahoe Chamber) included in his guest column of January 26, 2024. Specifically:

Mr. Teshara wrote that the Douglas County Commissioners determined the direct cost to taxpayers, should the initiative pass, would be $2.1 million. If you read the October 19, 2023 BOCC Meeting Minutes, you will find that this includes $811,865 in VHR permitting fees and $1,294,678 in TOT revenues. Nowhere does he mention that Douglas County spends over $800,000 to administer the VHR Program. Certain members of the BOCC ignored that permitting fees are offset by the cost of administering the program. The reduction in TOT revenues assumed ZERO increase in revenues from hotel rooms, so it also is overstated.

Further on, Mr. Teshara writes that lost TOT and lodging surcharge revenue could total $5 million. He doesn’t mention that Douglas County TOT revenue is $22 million, so the ‘potential’ revenue loss, again counting ZERO revenue from the increased usage of hotel rooms, is 23% at most. He also doesn’t mention where this $5 million goes, hoping you will think it goes into Douglas County coffers. Actually, 65% goes to TAHOE DOUGLAS VISITORS AUTHORITY AND THE TAHOE CHAMBER. We need more tourists in Tahoe? Really?

Mr. Scott Robbins, a South Lake Tahoe City Councilman, spoke about the impact of the Measure T, which was enacted in 2018. AirBNB and others estimated a $3 million revenue loss. In fact, revenue in 2022 was $18 million, up from $16.6 million in 2018. Hotel room occupancy soared. The majority of the BOCC (3-2) ignored this fact as well.

The vast majority of VHR permitholders (75+%) do not live in Douglas County and do not have to experience the noise, traffic and trash we do, yet rake in serious dollars renting out their properties. They could still rent them out longer-term, but care more about revenue than helping our community.

Bottom line, the impact on Douglas County revenues will be minimal at best, while the quality of life for those of us who live here will improve immeasurably.

The initiative will be on the ballot and I encourage Douglas County residents to support it. We also need to stop voting for local officials who are beholden to outside interests and not their constituents.

Sincerely,

Tim Barabe

Stateline, NV

Douglas County Resident & Voter