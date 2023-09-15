Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Vicki at Safeway, Successful summer reading challenge, Cyclists deserve safety, Soroptimists turns 65

Kudos: Vicki from Round Hill Safeway

I asked Vicki, flower manager, at Round Hill Safeway how long Sunflowers should last. Vicki asked why. I explained my sunflowers had started dropping in a few days. In less than a week, I had to throw them out.



Vicki replied sunflowers should have lasted longer. To my amazement Vicki told me to pick out a bouquet of my choice. I called upon her expertise to pick one for me. She did. The beautiful bouquet lasted a very long time. I was thrilled.



Everyone should know Vicki goes above and beyond. Thank you, Vicki. Thank you also to Safeway for employing such a terrific person.



Melva Martin, South Lake Tahoe

More than 15,000 books read in South Lake Tahoe this summer

The South Lake Tahoe Library just wrapped up our Summer Reading Challenge, which encouraged children, teens, and adults to read all summer long. El Dorado County patrons logged a total of 56,714 books this summer and earned a total of 2,328 prizes.

South Lake Tahoe Library patrons logged 15,402 of those books. It was one of our best summers yet. This summer we had four performers for children and their caregivers to enjoy. We would like to thank the South Tahoe Optimist Club for sponsoring Wild Things, and Magician Brian Scott.

Our other performers, Fratello Marionettes and Peanut’s Playhouse, as well our prizes were generously sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Thank you as well to the Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe and Lift Literature for additional support with the grand prizes. On behalf of the South Lake Tahoe Library, we want to say thank you again to these organizations for supporting our library and the community that we serve.

South Lake Tahoe Library Staff

Cyclists deserve safe travel ways

Tribune Reporter Ashleigh Goodwin’s story. “Cyclist fight for their right to safety daily…” did an excellent job reporting on a serious safety problem that is seldom discussed by local or regional leaders.

On one hand local government and regional leaders urge people to cycle as an alternative to using a motor vehicle. This is a laudable goal if cyclists can be assured that there are paths that are safe for them to travel.

Over the years it has astounded me that cyclists in the South Shore do not have enough segregated bicycle paths, so they don’t have to ride along the shoulder of a Federal/State highway or through busy intersections with vehicular traffic. To add to the safety concern, we now have electric bikes and motorized scooters that are competing for the same travel space as bicycles. The combination of vehicles, bicycles, electric bikes, and scooters is a recipe for accidents and disasters.

Local and regional officials need to get to work and develop more segregated and illuminated bicycle lanes from highways and streets so that cyclists and all others can enjoy a safer driving experience.

Thanks to the cyclists’ groups who are raising their voices about this safety concern. You are doing us all a great favor in a peaceful manner.

David Jinkens, MPA

65 years of Soroptimists

I was recently invited to a wonderful celebration with the Soroptimists International South Lake Tahoe Club. It was the perfect day for an outside luncheon with amazing Soroptimists and guests. The weather was warm, the location beautiful and the company – stellar!

The celebration was the 65 Anniversary of the club. Wow! In addition to honoring the club, they also honored those who have turned or will turn 65 this year. Now that is something to celebrate!

There was a quiz sheet about the club’s history. A sample of the questions:

Which of the following was or were SISLT projects? The multiple choice answers were: Bijou Park Handicap Playground, SART Room at Barton Hospital, Bus Shelter at Barton Hospital or LTCC Discovery Center at Holdan Art Gallery. The answer was: all of them!

There was a quiz to match dollar amounts to the project that SISLT donated money to – so much money over the years. SISLT has been an extremely generous club.

There were several members in attendance from their sister club – SI Tahoe Sierra. The two clubs have a great camaraderie between them. SISLT holds each meeting during the summer outside. A truly awesome way to enjoy living in such a lovely place.

Congrats to SI South Lake Tahoe – let’s go for another 65 years!

Holly N. Nash, Sierra Nevada Region