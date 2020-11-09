Letters: Concerned about cemetery changes; Tahoe’s hospitality blew me away (Opinion)

Concern about changes at Happy Homestead Cemetery

Dear Editor:

I am writing this letter regarding a recent change at Happy Homestead Cemetery. I have been a long time resident of South Lake Tahoe and I remember when the cemetery was not a place to be proud of or even want to bury a loved one there.

The cemetery has looked so beautiful with the flowers and the beautiful lawn for a number of years and now that the person who was in charge is no longer there and I see changes that do not seem to enhance the cemetery, I have concern.

In the last few weeks I have noticed that it has changed. I understand that the person that was in charge is no longer there. I have some concerns because I see that the arbors have been removed and I am not sure what created this. It was so nice to sit on the bench under the arbor and visit my loved ones and friends.

I do wish to thank the person for his previous service and of his obvious care for the grounds, who took and made the cemetery such a beautiful place for family and friends to visit.

I can only hope that anyone that feels the way that I do, would write to the City Counsel of South Lake Tahoe as I plan to do

Trudi Morgan, South Lake Tahoe

Barton Hospice honors loved ones lost in 2020

For over 12 years, Barton Hospice’s ‘Light Up a Life’ remembrance ceremony has been a time to celebrate the memory of your loved ones. While we are unable to hold our traditional ceremony this year due to the pandemic, Barton Hospice would like to provide an opportunity to honor those we love and have lost. There is a need for each of us to reflect on special memories and pay tribute to the memory that still lives within us.

A special Tree of Remembrance will be placed in front of the Barton Hospice office, 2092 Lake Tahoe Blvd., in South Lake Tahoe, for the entire month of December. To honor our hospice patients from this year, we will be placing laminated cards with their name and date of death on our tree.

This remembrance opportunity is not limited to Barton Hospice patients. For a donation, we will also add cards for others. Please send the names and dates of death, along with your donation of any amount to: Barton Hospice, 2092 Lake Tahoe Blvd. No. 500, South Lake Tahoe, CA., 96150.

All names must be received no later than Nov. 20. Unfortunately, names received after this date will not be included.

For more information, contact 530-543-5592 or tbruess@bartonhealth.org. Thank you for being a part of honoring our community members who are no longer with us, but are held closely in our hearts.

Tina Bruess is the Hospice Services Coordinator for Barton Health.

Lake Tahoe’s beauty, welcoming hospitality blew me away

I just wanted to say thank you to all of the merchants, business owners, employees, residents and guests at the South Lake Tahoe area last week. I vacationed there for a few days and was blown away by the stunning beauty of the area and the warm and welcoming hospitality.

David Oberg, Grand Valley, Pennsylvania