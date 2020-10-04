Letters: Kudos to Caltrans; Tahoe drivers were class acts (Opinion)

KUDOS TO CALTRANS

I was driving back to South Lake Tahoe on Sunday afternoon I and was surprised the Johnson Road bypass open — five days ahead of schedule. Well done Caltrans.

And more Kudos … to Steve Nelson, the public information officer at Caltrans, for living up to his title and truly continually updating us.

To someone at Caltrans for having the connection with all freeway signs and with Waze and Google Maps, for updating those information devices the moment U.S. Highway 50 reopened. And a huge thank you to those unknown heroes, who worked around the clock and did the dirty work during hot daytime hours and cold nights. That includes all those flaggers and pilot car drivers over the Johnson Pass. Perhaps our city council would be justified to offer a commendation to our transportation partner for their impressive work.

As a side note, while driving back on Sunday, the line of cars coming down from Lake Tahoe on U.S. 50 was unbelievable. Hundreds upon hundreds of cars traveling back to their Bay Area (or wherever) backyards. All those cars did not expect the Highway to be reopened, and they were (almost all) prepared for an extra hour or two of detour. That tells me that the Bay Area (mainly) visitors will go to any length to come and play here.

So, what would happen if we have a huge parking area in or around Placerville and bus everyone here, have a transit center in SLT with 5,000 golf carts and slow things down a bit for visitors that way.

Of course parking, bus, and golf carts paid for with appropriate fees by the visitors.

Thanks again Caltrans for an exemplary job.

Peter P. Evenhuis, South Lake Tahoe

DRIVERS IN SOUTH TAHOE WERE CLASS ACTS

A big thank you to the drivers of South Lake Tahoe. I recently rode my bike from the California border in South Lake Tahoe to the Utah border and everyone on the road that early Thursday morning were class acts.

Thank you for being so considerate by giving me room on the narrow portions of the shoulder and being aware. It was a pleasure to share your roads.

Jut a note, I skipped a 50-mile portion on the way to Austin due to smoke, heat and being fat …

Keith Benson, Carson City