Letters of inquiries sought for fire recovery, preparedness efforts in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado Community Foundation is asking for letters of inquiries for funding from county nonprofits in good standing with federal and state nonprofit requirements that are working on Caldor Fire or Mosquito Fire recovery efforts or are planning fire preparedness projects.

Projects must be executed within El Dorado County.

In a one-page LOI, provide information about your nonprofit, its mission, and details about the program/project that is being planned or executed regarding fire recovery or preparedness within El Dorado County. Be sure to include tax ID number, overview of program budget, and other sources of income for the said project/program. Be sure contact information is also provided.

Please note, this LOI request is for nonprofit organizations only. Letters from individuals and for-profit businesses will not be considered and will not receive a response.

LOI’s are due by Feb. 28 and should be emailed to EDCF Program Manager Kathy Haven at kathy@eldoradocf.org .