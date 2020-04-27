Letters: Sorry to see Lakeside go; McClintock turned his back on us (Opinion)

Dear Editor:

I am sorry to see that Lakeside Inn and Casino is closed for good.

What I do not see is if it has been open for 35 years, how is it they can’t hold on for a month or two. It seems like poor money planning to me. You run a casino and you have no back up fund in place.

I would think you could even have some sort of insurance for it to cover the lease, rent and regular costs. It was a nice locals place to spend some time at. Hope someone pulls it back together and reopens it.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Robert Karkheck, South Lake Tahoe

McClintock turned his back on us with “No” vote

Dear Editor,

Our community is in a fragile state, worrying about our very existence.

Thousands of us are out of work, thousands are worrying about food security, worrying about our children’s education, fearful of the prospect of coming down with a disease that seems to know no bounds and whether we’ll be able to cover our medical expenses with or without health insurance.

Just when we needed help for our caregivers and businesses to get through COVID-19, our Congressional Rep. Tom McClintock—R turned his back on us. He was one of only 40 members of Congress to vote no on the federal stimulus funding.

He had a chance to support us, he failed.

Let him know how you feel in November. We can do better. Vote for Brynne Kennedy for Congress.

Paco Lindsay, Theresa May Duggan, Tahoe Vista

