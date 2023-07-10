Letters: Take it Slow, Tahoe; Kudos to Lake Valley Fire

Take it Slow, Tahoe!

To the Editor:

Applause to the many residents of South Lake Tahoe who took the time to make public comment opposing the proposed speed limit increases on US 50 and SR 89 at the June 20 South Lake Tahoe City Council meeting. And kudos to the City Council for unanimously opposing the proposal. Thank you for promoting safe streets for your community.

Sympathy and prayers for the victims and their families of the two terrible and costly crashes reported on page 6 of the June 23 edition of Tahoe Daily Tribune. The crashes were the result of impaired drivers who caused substantial harm. So unnecessary, totally preventable and devastating to those impacted. I hope the victims and their families have found some comfort and healing in justice being served.

Impairment is caused by alcohol but also by drugs and cannabis. The Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan aims to “Improve the Tahoe experience for all.” Being safe on our roads and streets is mandatory stewardship.

Promoting activities such as the cannabis pool party [in the paper] without a mention in the article about safe driving is a grave oversight. We trust there were public transportation options and/or designated drivers and, since there was no smoking of cannabis, that second-hand smoke causing impairment was not an issue. We are not against the use of cannabis in the privacy and safety of one’s home but rather question any activity that jeopardizes the health and safety of innocent citizens by putting more impaired drivers on our roads.

Helen Neff

Kudos to Lake Valley Fire

I wanted to give a shout out to Lake Valley Fire Department and their Citizens Assist service. At the end of March, I suffered a ski accident that resulted in two broken legs. I relied on the Citizens Assist program for several doctor appointments.

The firemen were always timely, helping me get down and up multiple stairs to our vehicle. They had the best attitude and were diligent in keeping me safe in the transport. I just wanted to extend my gratitude for this excellent service!

Kathy Klover