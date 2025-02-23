Letters to the Editor
I am a concerned citizen about the ability to evacuate in the event of a fire. Since most fire risk would have all of South Lake Tahoe residents exiting along HWY 50 through the casino corridor and then over HWY 207 or along 50 and over Spooner or through the incline on HWY 28 any significant development projects must be paused until a full basin study can be completed.
The proposal for the hospital relocation to the Stateline area is going to be a disaster for all if it is approved by TRPA and Douglas County. This project appears to be a pet project of Julie Regan who happened to be chairman of the Barton Foundation and is seemingly operating under a conflict of interest. She must recuse herself from this project 100% and any previous decisions by TRPA about this project need to be reassessed and put forward for a new assessment. This is a disgraceful and known abuse of power by both Barton and TRPA.
John Gurner,
South Lake Tahoe
