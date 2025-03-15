Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

BEAR League Lake Tahoe strongly opposes Assembly Bill 1038, which would legalize bear hunting with hounds equipped with GPS collars. Packs of dogs chase a bear until he climbs a tree, allowing hunters to easily shoot him down. He then falls through branches to the ground, where he is often finished off by the dogs.

This practice is unethical at best and opens the door to further cruelty, including mistreatment of the hounds and torture of their victims. One of Assemblywoman Hadwick’s arguments for the bill is that it would reduce human-bear conflict by making bears fear humans and dogs.

However, hunting with hounds would only be allowed in wilderness areas—where bears belong—not in human-inhabited areas where conflicts occur. In reality, hunting, especially by this method, pushes bears into urban areas where they feel safer. Not only is this bill deeply unethical, but it is also based on false claims. California’s black bear population has been stable for the past decade, and the real issue—wildfires and habitat loss—calls for a focus on coexistence, not culling.

Devon Barone

BEAR League

Dear Editor,

Recent reports estimate that California’s black bear population has swelled to levels far beyond our previous understanding. This growing abundance of bears, once welcomed as a testament to successful conservation, now threatens a fragile balance. As they expand into suburban and urban areas, the number of frightening encounters—property damage, bold rummaging, and rare but serious attacks—has steadily climbed. While many admire black bears for their size and intelligence, it’s clear that unchecked populations pose real risks to public safety and the health of other wildlife, including deer and mountain lions.

AB 1038 offers a science-backed solution to this dilemma. First, it requires the state to update its long-outdated Bear Management Plan with modern data. This ensures policymakers and wildlife managers make decisions grounded in reality, not estimates from decades past. Second, it reintroduces a proven strategy for bear control: allowing dogs to pursue bears during strictly regulated seasons. Historically, such pursuit helped maintain a healthy boundary between bears and humans, reducing the likelihood of dangerous interactions.

Far from an “unlimited hunting” approach, AB 1038 carefully balances the need for population management with humane practices. Pursuit-only seasons can haze bears away from inhabited areas without necessarily leading to lethal outcomes. If the updated plan confirms a need for additional population control, a regulated hunting season—capped by scientific guidelines—becomes an option. This dual approach respects both the wildlife we wish to protect and the communities that deserve a safe coexistence with California’s iconic black bear.

Those concerned about our environment and public safety should support AB 1038. It’s time we modernize our bear management, ensuring that future generations can appreciate these impressive animals while also safeguarding human well-being and the broader ecosystem.

Sincerely,

Charles Whitwam

Dear Editor,

Recent claims that Tahoe public lands will be sold off under President Trump for commercial gain—perhaps tied to figures like Elon Musk—are steeped in irrational fear, not facts. Having endured years of fear-driven narratives, we must stay calm and objective. The Tahoe Basin holds no minable resources to exploit, and timber harvesting, if done aesthetically, could actually reduce fire risk—a welcome move.

Our Nevada-side fire departments have shown how effective this can be.

Tahoe’s unique Bi-state Compact places it under Congressional oversight, not unilateral control. Congress just approved $415 million for Tahoe in 2024, signaling a commitment to preservation, not a sell-off. The real danger here isn’t hypothetical privatization—it’s the fire hazard from unmitigated forests. We need more thinning and ladder fuel removal in the basin, not panic over baseless conspiracies. Let’s focus on what threatens Tahoe most: wildfire, not rumors.

Sincerely,

Betty Klein