Letters to the Editor

I recently took my 19-month-old daughter on a walk through Kahle Meadow to Nevada Beach. During the hour we walked the trail, pointing to birds in the trees and reading the information signs down the path, I began thinking about the future of our public lands as a result of the current administration’s policies. The US Forest Service manages approximately 78 percent of public lands around Tahoe. I fear for the future of our public lands as a result of the layoff of 7,000 forest service workers.

In 2021, the Caldor Fire ravaged 221,835 acres of land across three counties. Residents on the south shore were forced to evacuate, leaving behind their homes, belongings, and in some cases, pets. This is just one example of the impact climate change has had on wild fire season. With the proposed changes of this administration, I fear other catastrophes worse than the Caldor Fire are imminent. This has direct impacts on our ability to enjoy the outdoors, raise environmentally aware children, and protect our home.

It is for this reason, I urge you speak up against the layoff of forest service works and the selling off of our public lands. This issue impacts us as locals, but also our tourism economy we depend on. Join me in contacting our state leaders to stand up for our precious jewel – Lake Tahoe.

Larissa McCullough

Stateline