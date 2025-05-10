Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association (TAMBA) would like to express our sincere thanks to Heavenly Mountain Resort, in partnership with Vail EpicPromise, for supporting the 2025 TAMBA Spring Member Party at the Cal Base Lodge on May 2nd.

Thanks to Heavenly Mountain Resort’s support for this event, TAMBA was able to bring the local community together, show our appreciation for our dedicated members and volunteers, and help raise funds for our continuing trail building and maintenance efforts in the Tahoe region. In light of recent federal funding and capacity cuts, TAMBA is more reliant than ever on the support of our members, volunteers, and community partners to continue our crucial work to support sustainable recreation in Tahoe.

The 2025 Spring Member Party at Heavenly’s Cal Base Lodge was an opportunity to celebrate our many accomplishments in 2024, and look ahead to the 2025 trail building season and the trail projects we’ll be focusing on this year. These include the completion of new trails on Tahoe’s West and South Shores, enhancements to existing trails around the basin, and a continued focus on vital trail maintenance to ensure our beloved trails remain in prime condition for the many users who enjoy them.

Support from Heavenly Mountain Resort and Vail EpicPromise in the form of event space and catering for the TAMBA Spring Member Party will have a huge impact on our ability to achieve our 2025 trail building goals. Event space and catering allows us to bring our members together to raise funds and thank them for their time and dedication. At our 2025 Spring Member Party, we were able to fundraise to help train new volunteers, purchase critical tools, and maintain the capacity to carry out our work.

TAMBA would like to recognize and celebrate Heavenly Mountain Resort and Vail EpicPromise for their support, and we look forward to continuing this impactful partnership in support of the Tahoe community and its world-class recreation opportunities well into the future.

Beca Martland

Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association

Dear Editor,



I am writing to express my opposition to the proposed ordinance that would ban the sale of bottled water in the Lake Tahoe Watershed.



I appreciate the intent behind this proposal but banning small businesses like mine from selling an important item to our business will not improve our environment, which I agree is important.



Businesses around Lake Tahoe already operate on thin margins. The added costs and logistical challenges of switching to alternative packaging will likely result in serious price increases for water.



Many people won’t be able to afford the alternative packaging and a lot of customers prefer convenient, lightweight plastic bottles for their water. This means we’ll lose sales that are an important part of our revenue. A drop in revenue hurts our business.



Eliminating this option won’t stop people from buying bottled water and bringing it with them to Lake Tahoe. People will just shop in neighboring towns for their water, taking business away from our local businesses.



Let’s work together to find solutions that protect our environment without harming our local economy and impacting the local workforce.



Sincerely,

Marisol Paz – Owner of Corazon De Mexico

Representative Kevin Kiley, Hypocrite

Kevin Kiley was honored on April 30 with the “AmeriCorps Alumni Legacy Award”, which honors AmeriCorps alumni who advance AmeriCorps through public service at the national, state, or local level. This award was presented by Voices for National Service.

AmeriCorps is an organization that helps communities across the country by connecting people with opportunities for national service and volunteerism.

Historically, support for AmeriCorps has been bipartisan, with members of Congress on both sides of the aisle having served in the organization in the past.

Why is Kiley’s acceptance of this award hypocritical? Hypocritical because Kiley voted to cut AmeriCorps funding as part of the GOP budget plan and DOGE has specifically targeted AmeriCorps for cuts. This accounts for 41% of its total grant funding or about $400 million dollars in cuts.

Kiley was a volunteer in Teach for America, where he participated as part of AmeriCorps. So much for being a supportive alumnus of the program.

Susan Chandler

Chairperson, South Lake Tahoe Democratic Club