Letters to the Editor: Mayor Wallace

Open letter to Mayor Tamara Wallace,

Your tell-all letter about your crimes to the community of South Lake Tahoe was in my opinion, one of the strangest self-centered, blame-shifting, deflective, excuse-ridden, victim mentality confessions I have ever heard or read in my life.

I do not care about your failed suicide attempt nor do I care about your mental health crisis or your childhood traumas. What I do care about is that you stole money from a church over an extended period of time and you need to be held accountable in a court of law. All day every day counseling now just won’t cut it, you can get all that help in prison. Everything you have done that was good in our community for decades has now been completely erased.

You only “turned yourself in” to the church and confessed; you did not turn yourself into the jail and confess to a detective, so your play on words there is absolutely pathetic. You do not need a counseling session to figure out why you would do something like this; it is a very simple concept, Greed! You state that you stole the funds so you can help others whereas the church was doing a good job of that without the help from you. To portray yourself as a modern day Robinhood for stealing church funds is absolutely mind blowing.

I know somebody who can be angrier at you than yourself, the citizens of the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Steven Lawrence

Just finished reading the letter written by Tamara Wallace and its impact on me was profound. I can’t recall a time when I was so deeply impacted by a person’s grace, honesty and deeply personal confessional.

We have all done things in our pasts that we’re not proud of, but few of us would have the strength of character and honesty to handle that situation in such an honest and forthright manner. In an era where lying, deflection and rationalization is the common course for politicians and our citizenry, Ms. Wallaces response to this most difficult and deeply personal situation should be met with both empathy, compassion and respect.

Thank you for setting an example we should all follow when we experience our human frailties.

With deepest respect and hope for your future,

Carson Brown, Boulder Creek, Ca