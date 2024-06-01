Letters to the Editor

Human/bear conflict

A sad event happened over the recent holiday weekend. A long time local resident shot a bear in his kitchen, feeling his and his dog’s safety was being threatened after the sub-adult bear entered his house through a door to the fenced backyard.

Even more sad is the first news of this event that many people saw was a social media post filled with passion and pitchforks, but sans the actual facts of what happened. The very first thing the resident did afterwards was to call 911 and within 15 minutes an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived, followed soon after by a California Department of Fish and Wildlife game warden, to investigate the incident.

Human-bear conflict issues are on the rise both here in the Lake Tahoe Basin, and in many other parts of California, and the greater United States. Recently through a pathological forensic investigation it was learned that the very first human ever killed by a black bear in the history of the State of California took place last Fall. Here on the South Shore over the last couple of years there have been close to half a dozen human-bear physical interactions inside homes resulting in non life threatening injuries, none of which made it into the press.

I think it is safe to say none of these people involved actively and knowingly invited these situations to happen as some folks would suggest. Just last week in Arizona a black bear quietly entered a summer cabin, unbeknownst to the 15 year old who was watching YouTube at the time. The bear swiped the teenager across his face from behind twice.

Human-bear conflict issues are both increasing in number and severity of behavior. To be sure, there is absolutely no malice on the part of the bears in these situations, but regardless of what anyone says, black bears have the potential to be very dangerous in close quarters. It’s more important now than it has ever been for the community members to work together with both CDFW and NDOW to mitigate these escalating human-bear conflict issues. Creating division helps no one, so let’s all get on the same page and work together.

Toogee Sielsch

Re: “Staying Tahoe strong this wildfire season”

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) deserves recognition for its comprehensive wildfire evacuation planning and its promotion of defensible space creation laid out in the May 18 column, “Staying Tahoe strong this wildfire season.”

TRPA should also more actively promote home hardening and find ways to incentivize and make it more affordable to homeowners. Hardening is the best strategy to minimize the risk of property loss in an intense-severity wildfire. One need only look at post-Camp Fire images of Paradise, where individual hardened homes survived surrounded by otherwise devastated neighborhoods, to grasp the significance of this strategy.

Facilitating home hardening is a far better use of the millions of dollars currently being bankrolled by agencies like the TRSA for massive fuel reductions in areas not in the immediate vicinity of communities. Fuel reduction releases vast quantities of stored carbon in the forest back into the atmosphere. Logging operations are also huge carbon emitters. Thus, fuel reduction accelerates climate change and the heat, drought, and wind it brings.

Operating with virtually no environmental oversight, fuel reduction is often accomplished using clearcutting methods, and larger, more fire-resistant trees are often felled. Important windbreaks are diminished and the forest canopy is opened, resulting in a warmer, dryer forest floor that fire can travel through more rapidly. The end result is an increase in wildfire ferocity. With high wind speeds in this age of rapidly escalating climate change, embers from fires can more easily travel for miles, igniting fires in homes and businesses. That is unless they are hardened.

For the sake of its citizenry, agencies like the TRSA should focus on proven strategies to protect our communities from wildfires and not engage in costly, destructive forest management that makes our planet more unlivable, increases the chances of community destruction, and fails to make anyone safer.

Jennifer Normoyle

James McKalip for Douglas County Commission

Douglas County voters have an important decision to make when they cast their ballots for the upcoming Republican Primary. James McKalip should be supported for his honesty, work ethic, and record of accomplishment for the people of Douglas County.

His opponent, Danny Tarkanian is being backed by wealthy Las Vegas donors and Political Action Committees. Mr. McKalip’s supporters are respected leaders of Douglas County.

Tarkanian claims to be transparent, but he filed his required Financial Disclosure Statement 330 days late in 2023. What was he trying to hid?

Of great importance to the people living in Tahoe is improvement and protection of the environment. Commissioner Tarkanian is the Douglas County Commissioner appointed to the Nevada Tahoe Conservation District. This organization has the important mission to “promote the conservation and improvement of the Lake Tahoe Basin’s natural resources by providing leadership, education, and technical assistance to all basin users.” Among their key projects include the Kahle Drive Complete Street Project and the Bourne Meadow/McFaul Creek Restoration Project.

Commissioner Tarkanian has failed to represent Douglas County on this important body. In the last 2 1/2 years he has been absent for 7 meetings. We need to elect some who will show up for work.

Please consider the outstanding credentials of James McKalip.

Kirk Walder

Zephyr Cove

Vacancy Tax

My late husband bought our South Lake Tahoe cabin with his G.I. bill over 40 years ago. Since we couldn’t afford to use it as a vacation home, we had to rent it out.

It was rented to long-term tenants (the last one over 20 years) at an extremely low, affordable rent, until approximately 4 years ago.

My husband had dementia but insisted on collecting the rent himself. When I finally took over the bookkeeping I realized the rent hadn’t been paid for 5 months. I never recouped the money.

When I took it over for my personal use, it required over $25,000 of repairs because of damage caused by the tenants. Therefore, at the age of 90, I am not inclined to rent it out ever again.

I am now allowing my children and grandchildren to use the cabin. They spend lots of money in South Lake Tahoe renting boats, eating at restaurants, skiing etc.

I am disappointed that the city of South Lake Tahoe wants to charge me $3,000 per year for my very nice, non-nuisance family to use our own cabin. If the local businesses need housing for their employees, they should provide it.

I suggest that owners of properties, before the bill gets enacted, be exempted from this outrageous tax. If the bill passes, it should be part of real estate disclosure and be put upon new owners of properties after the bill passes.

Lisa Hemming

Resident and vacation home owners should all recognize the Vacancy Tax as an attempt to retrieve lost revenue due to the city’s failed attempt at creating housing with the Vacation Home Owners’ rental ban, Measure T, passed in 2018 by just 54 votes.

With that passage, the city lost rental permit and TOT tax revenue for all VH rentals. The city further shackled vacation home owners with a ridiculous permit fee of $1,600 to rent to a local resident for 30 days with a requirement that the owner reside on the property during the rental period.

Now, with the absence of that revenue, these so-called champions of the less fortunate are proposing to punish all the property owners of SLT who pay property and sales taxes, employ local people to maintain landscape, clean houses, remove snow from driveways and otherwise financially contribute to the local economy.

This proposed tax is nothing more than a money grab to fill the city’s coffers with dollars to be spent by a floundering council. If passed, their next move will be to set limits on rental amounts that owners can charge to accommodate the salaries of potential renters.

It is a shame that a beautiful destination like Tahoe is not able to offer a tourist a single family home to vacation in because of a restrictive ordinance says we cannot use our own property in any lawful way we wish. We have owned our second home in SLT for 32 years.

We and our vacation renters have always been appreciative, grateful, and respectful of the opportunity to visit such a beautiful place. Our renters were so happy to experience Tahoe not from a hotel window but able to enjoy the ambiance that is Tahoe from a backyard deck chair while barbecuing. But the city said, no more in 2018.

This proposal is not a philanthropic solution to advocate for the less fortunate who cannot afford rent or a house payment. Like the chair of the coalition stated, the proposal does not require the production of housing units. The authors are hoping that this proposal will chase many present owners out of SLT. VOTE NO!!!!

Dianne Tubandt

Lake Tahoe is fundamentally a tourist area, lacking major industries and large businesses. Instead, it relies entirely on local businesses that support recreational activities such as boating, snow skiing, and hiking, along with dining and entertainment. Tourists, whether homeowners or not, support the local economy by spending at these local businesses and generating local employment opportunities.

Unfortunately, a small group of people have been advocating for ordinances that have negatively affected the community of South Lake Tahoe and its economy. These include restrictions on rentals to less than 30 days and a new proposal for a vacancy tax on owners who do not occupy their homes for more than 184 days a year.

Proponents of the “no short-term rentals” and “vacancy tax” argue that these measures will lower home prices, thereby making housing more affordable for locals. However, the data contradicts these claims. After the “no short-term rental” ordinance was enacted in 2021, the average price of a condo increased from approximately $665,000 to $750,000, and a single-family home rose from about $1,470,000 to $1,700,000. Additionally, multiple businesses have shuttered due to the decrease in tourism and customers. Clearly, this strategy has backfired, making homes even less affordable and accessible only to those who do not need to rent their vacation homes or can easily afford the $6,000 tax.

The implementation of exclusionary ordinances has proven that they undermine our local economy. South Lake Tahoe, one of the most beautiful resort communities in the world, should leverage its assets to build a stronger economic foundation for its residents rather than allowing misguided and detrimental policies to prevail. The community should recognize and support tourism as its primary industry. Otherwise, our local economy will continue to decline, resulting in fewer jobs and higher housing costs, and consequently, many locals will no longer have employment or be able to afford to live in their community.

Dean Moser

My husband and I are very concerned that the Vacancy Tax placed on the ballot in Nov. will not be good for S. Lake Tahoe. We live in the San Diego area and bought our vacation home in Tahoe 15 years ago.

We bought a fixer upper and spent 6 years (a week at a time) restoring it. We probably spend 8-10 weeks a year there. We have no desire to rent it out to others. We think most vacation homeowners feel the same. There are 2 main problems we see with the proposition.

First, if it passes, most people would sell their vacation home and replace it with one outside the city with no vacancy tax. This will put a glut on the market and drive down property values for everyone.

Second, the major problem we see in S. Lake is overcrowding. Vacation homes that are not rented out do not contribute to this.

However, if they are suddenly converted to full time occupancy, the overcrowding would get much worse. It is hard to believe that traffic congestion could get any worse, but that would be the inevitable result.

We encourage all voters to vote no on the vacancy tax. Since we are residents of San Diego County, we cannot even vote on the proposition. Thanks for reading!

Kaye Allen