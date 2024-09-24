Letters to the Editor

It’s no secret, Incline Village is a huge tourist destination, yet local homeowners bear much of the expense to operate and maintain our many former “community amenities” that are now tourist attractions.

Why does this unfair burden fall on us? Because Washoe County approved a GID, a public agency, and in 1965 IVGID was given the power of public recreation, putting local owners on the hook. So even though many owners only live here part of the year (and cannot vote here), and many just moved here for the bounty of “natural” recreational amenities that require minimal funding/equipment (hiking, biking, swimming, kayaking, cross-county skiing, etc.) all are burdened not just with supporting capital-intensive facilities, but also subsidizing mismanaged operations.

Back in 1965 Harold Tiller, one of the early IVGID Trustees, was onto something when he assured the economic feasibility of the District’s acquisition of the beaches: “All of the recreational facilities[1] except the park properties (including the two beaches) are, or will be, privately owned and operated. The assessed value of Incline Village General Improvement District, together with its expected growth, will readily finance the acquisition and operation of the two beaches.” He recognized that it would not be economically feasible for IVGID to support all these amenities. Property taxes, not facility fees, were supposed to cover the cost of acquiring and maintaining the beaches. But that was before IVGID invented its facility fee a few years later.

The board-approved so-called facility “fees” circumvented the need for the usual method of financing public projects – taxes assessed to re-pay voter-approved bonds. They enabled the District to acquire the beaches, the golf courses, the ski area, build the rec center, and as we have seen, run these amenities at a loss with little or no internal controls.

Our GID, like most governments, is horribly inept at running business-like operations. Many privately operated Tahoe basin golf courses, ski areas, bars and restaurants do survive; some actually make a return on investment.

For years IVGID has not funded positions necessary to effectively manage a District with so many diverse business units, like a professional buyer, a contracts manager, an internal auditor nor has it successfully implemented systems to track finance, food and beverage, retail, and maintenance operations. The fairly well run ski area has huge capital expenses looming (Snowflake Lodge, Ski Way repaving, replacement of aging ski lifts) that will exceed the “profit” it has used to prop up the other money losing venues. IVGID never advised Trustees to restrict funds for replacing its aging infrastructure.

Any mention of outsourcing or relinquishing any of IVGID’s recreational venues brings sharp criticism. Yet clearly the cost of operating and maintaining/replacing these aging amenities will be much greater than ever before. At a time when families are struggling just to meet inflated costs for food, housing and insurance. it would be unconscionable to increase mandatory fees just to subsidize golf, tennis and other glorified IVGID venues that are now so filled with tourists many of the locals avoid them.

Ask Trustee candidates how they will meet the enormous increases in costs. Increasing facility fees and the “portfolio” approach will do nothing to address the “loose internal control culture”[2]. These practices only encourage reckless spending and a lack of accountability. Why bother monitoring expenses if some other department will make up the loss? IVGID continuously promotes policies favoring their ardent supporters (like golf clubs whose members, many non-residents, still receive the bulk of prime tee times, realtors who salivate over the marketing draw of “community amenities” and staff who get to use almost all this stuff for free).

IVGID has had more than half a century to become adept at operating these venues with proper internal controls, and responsible financial management, They failed miserably, requiring ever-growing subsidies, while many similar private operations succeeded.

IVGID gets roughly $4M in taxes to support our parks and basic recreational needs. It’s time for Trustees to make the tough decisions to reduce, if not eliminate, subsidies for those amenities better suited to be privately owned and/or operated.

Judith Miller, Incline Village

Our family is not from the Bay Area and we are not property investors. We are native Californians who have owned a home in South Lake Tahoe for decades. We do not live in SLT full time but very much consider ourselves a contributing part of the community. Our Tahoe home is a modest, rustic house built in the 1940s and lovingly cared for by multiple generations, with most recently a sixth generation beginning to experience the family traditions started by great great grandparents. We love our Tahoe house, our traditions, our memories, and the community.

By necessity we operate on a frugal budget in order to maintain our home and keep this tradition alive. We are committed to supporting the local community. When our old house needs maintenance we always hire local plumbers, local electricians, local roofers, local painters, local tree trimmers, and always buy building supplies, hardware, appliances, firewood, and services in SLT. When the porches needed rebuilding following heavy snow storms we hired local Contractors. We have attended local fund raisers and contributed to local charities. We don’t live in SLT full time but consider ourselves very much members of the community which we love and to which we are deeply connected. Our Tahoe neighbors, both full- timers and part-timers are long time dear family friends.

Now in facing the possibility of the passage of Measure N our generations of cherished family tradition is put at financial risk. An additional $6000 per year vacancy tax imperils our already vulnerable budget to maintain our family’s treasure. We already pay the same property taxes and assessments as others in the City and County. We patronize and support local businesses. We have contributed to the community for many many years. It seems an unfair and unjust burden to impose upon us essentially a financial “punishment” for being able to continue long held, multigenerational family traditions. The invasiveness of having to document the comings and goings of every son, daughter, grandchild, aunt, uncle, and cousin spending time at a private residence is onerous and offensive. Should our modest 80 year old house be liable for the identical additional tax increase as a newer large lake front McMansion? And what about “Taxation Without Representation” given that we are unable to even cast a vote in the matter?

There are other, better, more equitable and reasonable ways to address housing issues in our community. I urge everyone, who can vote, to vote NO on Measure N.

Don Strangio

Did they realize the Denny’s lights were off?

Opponents of Measure N argue that “now is not the time” to take action to protect our community, and that instead we should preserve the status quo. But this argument fails to grasp the reality of our situation: the status quo is a continually increasing rate of second home ownership, which will hollow out our community if it continues unchecked. We must take action to preserve what we love about South Lake Tahoe before it’s too late. That’s why I’ll be voting Yes on Measure N.

Without seeming to notice the irony, opponents protested our local affordable housing measure this past weekend in front of the former Denny’s, one of our town’s many shuttered businesses. Behind the protest, an unhoused man used the building’s awning for shelter.

Our reality is that we must work to preserve our vibrant, livable community before it slips away, following in the footsteps of hollowed-out mountain towns like Vail, Aspen and Tahoe’s North Shore. If the rate of second home ownership continues to increase unchecked, we won’t be able to support the institutions that make this town a livable town: our mechanics, dentists, schools, and favorite local businesses. Who gets their oil changed or teeth cleaned on vacation? Contributions to a community are measured in more than property taxes and trash collection bills.

Even our current vacancy rate is causing issues. The South Lake Tahoe Housing Element recognizes that “The Tahoe Basin’s supply of housing stock is used inefficiently” and that our housing shortage is caused by “its predominance of second home ownership.” 44% of all homes in the city sit empty for at least half the year.

The increase of empty second homes is squeezing out people who live in SLT, drastically affecting local businesses. In 2019, even before the COVID-related housing cost spike, nearly 50% of local employers reported someone declining or leaving a job because they couldn’t find suitable housing in the area.

This status quo doesn’t benefit our community. Measure N’s opponents are mostly second homeowners and real estate interests. Their organization is funded by the state and national Associations of Realtors, who have spent nearly a million dollars to influence the outcome of this local vote.

The Denny’s former owner cited a lack of local customers and difficulty in staffing in this high-cost-of-living area as two key factors in its closing. The protesters holding signs in front of this building’s dark windows seemed to miss the irony of opposing housing solutions at a business that desperately needed them.

Now is the time to imagine a vibrant future for ourselves and protect SLT from becoming another unaffordable, hollowed-out mountain town. Measure N will incentivize people to live here, play here, and spend money here. Let’s take action to preserve our thriving town while there is still something left to save. Vote Yes on Measure N.

Francesca Behling, South Lake Tahoe Resident