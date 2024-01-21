Letters to the editor: Cannabis, taxes

Cannabis consumption lounges and impaired driving

These comments are not in opposition to the use of cannabis in one’s home but rather concern for the safety of Lake Tahoe residents and visitors.

The South Lake Tahoe ordinance to allow for Cannabis Consumption Lounges will put more impaired drivers on our roads, affecting everyone’s safety.

There is no test for cannabis impairment that is approved by the National Highway Transportation Safety Association (NHTSA) and no test that is consistently upheld in court.

Drivers under the influence of THC are not safe drivers. THC causes diminished coordination, poor hand-eye coordination, delayed or decreased reaction time, decreased perception of time and distance, lack of concentration, distorted senses and confusion.

Approval of cannabis consumption lounges around Lake Tahoe should be paused until after standardized testing and THC impairment levels are adapted by the NHTSA. Numerous leading research agencies are currently working on testing and a defined impairment level. The cannabis industry should support these efforts, as the bar and restaurant industry did in the 1970’s when establishing the .08 blood level limit for alcohol. A legal limit serves many purposes, including penalties for impaired driving and justice for victims.

The statement that lounges were previously operated “without incident” holds no water. A crash caused by cannabis impairment is not recorded as such unless the conviction is for impairment. Because any defense attorney can get cannabis impairment charges dismissed, many crashes – and subsequent injuries and/or deaths – are charged as other offenses (failure to yield, reckless driving, speeding, etc.). Without convictions of cannabis impairment, there are no statistics.

Canada, with a different court system, has been able to conduct studies proving that “being stoned behind the wheel can be more dangerous than driving drunk.” https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/06/health/marijuana-traffic-accidents-wellness/index.html

The South Lake Tahoe City Council ordinance is 30 pages yet contains only one sentence on impairment: Employees must cut off service to impaired customers and provide an option for a safe ride home, such as a shuttle, taxi, or ride-share service. How will this be enforced, especially for a day visitor from Sacramento or Reno? How will they get home?

Lounge employees will be exposed to second-hand smoke that will result in impairment (thus, also requiring safe transportation home) and long-term lung damage. Designated drivers will need to be separated from users for the same reasons.

Renters or tourists have the option to consume edibles in the safety of their accommodations.

The societal costs of a crash: first responders, law enforcement, the justice system, the health care system, increased insurance premiums and the pain and suffering endured by innocent victims and their families, are paid by all of us. Think of the innocent person … a worker driving home, a parent pushing a stroller, a cyclist, a youth returning from a ball game, a senior citizen trying to cross the street … who is injured or killed in a crash resulting from someone driving impaired after consuming cannabis in a lounge.

Please speak-up and support safety on our roads.

Helen Dinell Neff, Incline Village

Destroying local economy

Council members Robbins and Bass must think they can win an election by taxing the motels with the highest TOT tax in the state and by targeting the second homeowners with an unfair vacancy tax, in order to further damage tourism. It’s clear that they are trying to suck more funds into the black hole of government spending by taxing people who can’t vote and by demonizing the tourists who support our community. They don’t understand that tourists do vote. Vacationing families vote when they decide where to vacation.

There are real people who lost their jobs and families who had to move when Measure T swept 1,000 vacation homes away, ending the livelihoods of hundreds of local families. They were reservationists, gardeners, painters, laundry workers, house cleaners, snow blowers, bartenders, baristas, waiters and desk clerks to name a few. I knew those local workers. They no longer go to our schools, buy groceries, tires, medical services, go to the movies or eat in local restaurants because they had to move away. Now some council members want to double down on the policies that didn’t work as promised here and that haven’t worked in other places.

Further, the council possibly raising minimum wage across the board, sticking their noses into other people’s business, will cause layoffs and higher prices for the goods and services that locals need to survive. The vacant home initiative will just make things worse. They must have read a book called “how to destroy a local economy.”

Gigi Herbert, South Lake Tahoe

Tax opposition

I am opposed to the three following:

1. Transfer Tax

2. Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT)

3. Vacant House Tax

My husband and I have a home in Tahoe Tyrol. We are there in the summers. We do not rent our house in the winters as that is too much work and concern for us.

It is my understanding if the Transfer Tax is increased from $1.10 to $17 per $1000,the county would still get only $0.55. This could cause the real estate market to go further stagnant in the city and/or push people more in the direction of Meyers and Nevada.

It is also my understanding that the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) currently is 14% in the redevelopment area at stateline and 12% in the rest of the community. To increase it to 16% and 14% respectively would bring South Lake Tahoe’s TOT to the highest in the area. It would seem this would limit visitors to our area. Tourism is the main income for our area.

The Vacant Home Taxes I understand, may violate the Takings Clause of the U.S. Constitution. It also seems this is like taxation without representation as we homeowners can’t vote. Those who have a second home or inherited a family cabin but choose not to rent it out for whatever reason may have to pay a whopping $6,000 per year to the city for simply owning that home. We as homeowners pay annual property taxes, utility bills, garbage pick up and more even though we are not using these throughout the entire year. Schools have been thrown in as a reason to support this initiative which I understand does not allocate one single cent to schools. If passed it will most likely make passing any school bonds more difficult.

The two tax increases and new Vacant Home tax in my opinion would be detrimental to our beautiful South Lake Tahoe.

Please take good care of South Lake Tahoe and do the right thing,

Melva Martin, South Lake Tahoe