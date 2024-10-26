Letters to the Editor: Election

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Bob Anderson in his candidacy for school board in trustee area #3. With 40 years of dedicated service to our community, Bob possesses an unparalleled understanding of both our neighborhoods and our schools.

Having taught for 26 years in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, Bob brings a wealth of experience that spans from elementary to high school education, including alternative education programs. This diverse background equips him with the insights necessary to address the unique challenges our students face.

Bob is deeply committed to prioritizing expenditures that have a direct and positive impact on our classrooms. He believes in advocating for accountability and transparency, essential qualities that will foster trust and collaboration within our district. As a candidate, Bob is eager to engage with parents, students, and staff to ensure we achieve the best possible outcomes for our children.

I wholeheartedly encourage you to support Bob Anderson with your vote.

Sincerely,

Kathleen Whatford

We are endorsing Bob Anderson for Lake Tahoe Unified School District school board because he will be an outstanding advocate for the students and will make sure the district is transparent in how it is managed.

Bob moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1985 with five years experience teaching in Southern California. He then taught in LTUSD for 26 years at several different levels and school sites. We both had the pleasure of working with Bob for many years. He knows and loves this community and has an invested interest in our school district.

Having been a teacher for over 30 years, Bob is dedicated to making a place where all students feel safe and can achieve their full potential. He will not be afraid to ask the hard questions or make tough decisions that benefit students. After all, school board trustees are the people we elect and trust to manage the school district, from the district office to each individual child.

If you want a board member who is dedicated to students, parents and teachers, vote for Bob Anderson.

Irene Kaelin

Jeanette Riva