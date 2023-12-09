Letters to the Editor: Israel-Hamas War

In its November 24 letter to the Tahoe Daily Tribune, the Republican Women of South Lake Tahoe called for ‘moral clarity’ about the Israel-Hamas war, rightly rejecting those who might condone the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas. Hamas is clearly guilty of shocking war crimes, which need to be unambiguously condemned. But ‘moral clarity’ is also needed with regard to Israel’s response.

It is impossible to look at the results of Israel’s Gaza bombing campaign and the cutting off of food, water, and fuel without a sense of horror. To strike at Hamas embedded in the Gazan civilian population is incredibly difficult without endangering Israeli troops, and so Israel has opted for a heavy bombing campaign. The bombing has been criticized as indiscriminate, disproportionate, and, flagrantly careless of civilian lives, Some 15,000 Gazans have been killed, including thousands of women and children. Most Gazan homes have been reduced to uninhabitable rubble.

Our government, the UN, the Pope and many others have been urging Israel to comply with international law, to conduct the war in a way that reduces this human suffering, and allow more aid into Gaza. Thus far Israel, traumatized by the Hamas attack, has been only minimally responsive to these admonitions. Whatever the morality of Israel’s actions, and ours, it is hard to see this war leading to peace.

Charles S. Ahlgren, Incline Village

We need a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine War! Recent ceasefire negotiations, aid deliveries, and release of hostages show the power of dialogue. If Israel and the Palestinians want peace – real lasting peace – they need to talk to one another.

It’s easy for us to feel helpless as we hear of the needless death and destruction over there, but there IS something we all can do. It’s critical that our Senators and Representatives publicly call for a ceasefire to finally bring an end to the violence. Please contact them!

Cheri Smith, Carson City