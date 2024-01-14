Letters to the Editor: Vacancy tax, bears, kudos

I agree with William Jabin and John S Chambers opinions in the 12/29/23 issue. Additionally, Amelia Richmond’s guest column of 12/26/23, “SLT needs a vacancy tax”, fails to recognize that many people outside of South Lake Tahoe also commute significant distances to work. I’ve worked with people in Carson City who commute from as far away as North Reno, Smith Valley, and yes…from South Lake Tahoe! It’s nice to live close to work but for many reasons, including economics, that isn’t workable for everyone. As pointed out by others, the housing issue is complex and the potential for unintended adverse impacts is significant.

My modest property in South Lake Tahoe was built in 1957 as a family vacation home and is being used exactly for that, namely family recreation. It’s hardly a million-dollar home! I’m a 72 year old retired RN, on a fixed income, and am also struggling with inflationary costs of utilities, groceries, gas, etc. I don’t know about other “vacant homeowners”, but I choose to not rent either short or long term, because I don’t want the hassles and additional liabilities of being a landlord.

Three generations of my family have supported the local economy for 67 years, long before there was a housing problem. We’ve paid our dues and an additional $6000 per year is outrageous to use my own property as I choose! What’s next…Imminent Domain to confiscate and convert private property for “local’s only” use?

What evidence does she have that 20% of “vacant homeowners” would be incentivized by this “Stick” approach to convert their properties to local rentals, when the “Carrot” approach of financial subsidies to landlords renting to local renters has not worked yet? Let’s give that more time to see if it helps. And why does she think that property owners forced to sell their properties by this tax burden would sell to locals as opposed to the highest bidder wherever they live? Or will that be outlawed also?

A fairer solution would be to implement a regionwide voter approved property tax debt for Vacancy Tax purposes on all 17,000 residential, and all commercial properties, instead of focusing on just 7,000 vacant ones, (avoiding potential nonresident legal challenges), significantly increase TOT rates, and pass a new local sales tax dedicated for Vacancy Tax purposes. This spreads the burden among all property owners and tourists, who use the area. Thinking outside the box, how about an “Ad Valorem Costco Tax” for residents who do their shopping and buy gas in Nevada instead of locally?

She also fails to mention under Section 3.60.120 of the proposed Act, that if approved by voters and subjected to the inevitable legal challenges that will come, (think 5+ years and counting for Measure T which is still resolving the nonresident Commerce Clause issue), defense expenses will come from the Tax funds itself. If found to be an invalid act prior to receiving any funds, one presumes it will come from the city’s general revenue.

Stephen Weil, South Lake Tahoe property owner

Too many bears

I love having bears in South Lake Tahoe. But not this many.

According to Toogee we have more bears at Tahoe per square mile than anywhere else in the country. I suggest when the little ones are rescued they should be ‘fixed” before putting them out into the population again.

And when troublesome bears are captured they should be neutered as well. And everyone should have a bear box for their garbage. Or I guess a new bear garbage can.

Les Wright, South Lake Tahoe

Kudos to Heavenly Mountain Resort

The South Tahoe Grad Night Task Force would like to express our gratitude for Vail Resorts – Heavenly Mountain Resort and their #EpicPromise program.

Our community’s gratitude for Vail Resorts is unwavering, as the #EpicPromise program continues its generosity and spirit for local giving by granting the use of Heavenly’s California Lodge for their 2024 Grad Night Event to the Sober Grad Night Organization. This amazing celebration will take place on Friday, June 14, 2024, starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until 2:30 a.m.

With the efforts of the Grad Night team and endless volunteers, we transform Heavenly’s California Lodge to create an event of a lifetime for all the graduating seniors in our unique South Lake Tahoe community. The transformation from our beloved ski base lodge into a world of glitz and glam, full of endless surprises to honor our South Tahoe and Mt. Tallac 2024 graduating seniors, is a night not to be missed.

Each senior who attends will enjoy a fun-filled, action-packed, Safe and Sober Celebration of their achievements. The night will be filled with a variety of fun, and exciting events, activities, and entertainment… there is something to do for everyone. Multiple raffles and cash prizes are given out throughout the night for all present participants. We are sure to provide loads of food to feed our hungry senior graduates, volunteers, and vendors along with plenty to drink and sweet treats for a midnight snack to keep them jazzed for our headlining surprise event. A gift for each senior who attends will be passed out as they leave to remind them of this amazing event and all the memories they’ve created throughout their years in school.

All in all, as a team of dedicated volunteers, we strive to build a Safe and Sober environment to celebrate the achievements of our South Tahoe and Mt. Tallac High School graduating seniors each year. This spectacular event provides a legacy rite of passage for our graduating seniors and it continues to improve and elevate with the generosity of Vail Resorts. Thank you!

Cary Brown; Leslie Amato; Jayme Paine – STHS Grad Night Board Members