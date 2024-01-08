Letters to the Editor; Vacancy tax opposition

In response to letters from Amelia Richmond in favor of imposing a new “Vacancy Tax” on South Lake Tahoe property owners

Home-owners are once again being made the scapegoats by the bleeding heart progressive Democratic liberals for another big tax grab. The promoter, Amelia Richmond, is aligned with a mission-driven nonprofit tech organization for Democratic progressive organizations, other progressive-aligned causes and the Bidden re-election campaign. Amelia Richmond’s solution to the housing problem, in typical Democrat fashion, is simply to tax someone else.

However, the real housing problem for South Lake Tahoe, is that Douglas County provides no workforce housing for their employees or affordable housing for low income families, and because of this all of their workers are dumped on the City of South Lake Tahoe. They earn much lower wages in Nevada because Nevada businesses are not required to pay a living wage, however, their workers cross the state line and collect welfare and housing benefits here in California.

If those behind the proposed “Vacancy Tax” actually wanted to do something that would effectively provide real housing solutions for the workers, they would be campaigning for Douglas County to provide work force housing and affordable housing for the workers at Stateline, Nevada businessess, casinos and the new Blue Events Center not raise taxes on South Lake Tahoe property owners.

Another solution would be to create a landlord friendly environment that no longer exists in California thanks to progressive Democrats. The State of California has taken away almost all property rights from those who own rental properties.Landlords can no longer control the use of their property, they can not choose who to rent to, who lives there, can not evict problem tenants, freeloading squatters or even move back into their own home.

The latest round of restrictions sponsored by the progressive Democrats and signed into law by Gavin Newsom has even made it even more difficult to recover the costs of damage to their properties. Currently it is extremely difficult to make a profit from rentals in California. Many property owners are simply taking their properties off the market and moving to more landlord friendly states (making the situation even worse).

As for financing welfare housing, California households already paid $9,000 in federal taxes and $3,870 in state taxes for a total of $12,870 per capita in taxes for welfare in 2023. Not only do we pay the direct costs of building and maintaining this housing, but it also removes millions of dollars from our tax base in indirect costs. Property owners are forced to compensate for these losses by paying higher taxes. (The indirect costs are being concealed by government agencies.)

If the advocates for this tax increase measure want to donate $3,000/yr of their own money to welfare, I would have no objection, but instead they want to pick the pockets of hardworking middle-class workers. Why should those who have worked harder to get ahead be punished with these higher taxes? Most of the second home owners are not wealthy and many of these vacation homes have been passed down through families for generations, but someone new to the area like, Amelia Richmond, wouldn’t know that.

Vacation homes are not “empty” or “unused”, they are truly family homes even if they only use them part of the year just as many people only enjoy their back yards during the summer. It’s actually part of the American Dream to have a family vacation home, an American tradition that goes back to the founding of our country. Similarly, Europeans have had vacation homes for centuries so they could escape the squalor of the cities (like the Bay Area) for a while. Vacation homes are where families go to make memories and unwind. Yet, some people want to take that away from them. I think those who support this type of selective and punitive taxation are just jealous “haters”, they hate anyone who has made a better life for their family than they have.

Vacation homes have been at the heart of South Lake Tahoe for ages. I remember when I lived in Sacramento as a youth, many of my friends families had vacation homes here and many later became their retirement homes. The youngsters used them during the summer while working summer jobs at the lake (providing the workers for the recreation industry), and the owners were the life-blood of the city, contributing a great deal of money to our economy through taxes and employing locals to maintain their property as well as the money they spent here while enjoying the use of their property.

The Vacancy Tax and Measure T are really born of the same political rhetoric. Both of these groups are really just “haters”. They hate anyone who has worked hard enough to get ahead a little. But instead of finding their own road to success, they want to be parasites sucking the life out of the labor of others.

It wasn’t that long ago the haters behind Measure T snowed the local residents into passing that ill-conceived measure that cost the city millions of dollars in lost taxes. Then they claimed that eliminating VHRs would provide more housing for workers in South Lake Tahoe. That was really a lie, low income workers could never afford to rent most of those homes in the first place. The proof that it was another failed progressive Democratic myth is that they are back again this time targeting families who have worked hard enough to own vacation homes here.

First they came for the VHRs, then they came for vacation homes, and next they will come for every privately owned home. This isn’t the end, the progressives are already making plans to go after every homeowner to force them to pay even more taxes for welfare housing, the idea has already been discussed by the City Counsel. They are merely chipping away at us a little at a time. Eventually they will tax the middle class out of their homes completely, but perhaps that is their real goal.

It is always easier to sway the public to tax “someone else” and that is exactly the basis for this initiative. Don’t be fooled by their political rhetoric, join us in opposing their misuse of the initiative process to turn taxpayers against one another by dividing us.

John Messina, South Lake Tahoe

Welcome to America, which is based on individual property rights and capitalism. So many folks relocate from the East Coast, MidWest and other places to South Lake Tahoe – and after they arrive, they decide to rework how things are done here. I have owned my South Lake Tahoe home for 32 years after scrimping & saving in order to buy it. I continued to work in the Bay Area, except on weekends, when I commuted to teach skiing at Heavenly on weekends. In addition, I would rent out my upstairs rooms to help me met my mortgage and expenses – that was a real eye-opener!

The male school teacher (Bill) I rented to, stole things from my house when he left… but also stayed at my house a month after he said he had left & tried to skip that last month’s rent…. Oh, and then he left me 18 huge piles of dog crap from his huge dog! I was able to go to his bank at a later date to collect on the check he failed on. The next guy I rented to, ruined kitchen items and invited his friends over to smoke in my non-smoking home. He too left me with problems. I had a gal move in who was great – lucky me.

When I was able to retire (only on social security) and make SLT my primary residence, I decided to never rent again, as it costs too much to repair amd recover after these low-paying, irresponsible locals rented and then moved out. So, I have continued to pay for this great cabin with increasing expenes (utilities are out of this world), snow removal, as I am a senior lady, and the latest – my homeowners’ insurance carrier sent me a NON-RENEWAL letter as they were no longer going to insure SLT homes (Caldor Fire marked SLT a “FireLine”). No other carriers are insuring SLT fire, except one, with more conditions, which I hope I can meet in a few months.

So, what does that mean? I was paying $1,600 per year for all my home insurance, but now I have to include CalFireFairPlan for the fire part. My annual insurance is now $4,111 – more than twice as much money as I was paying $1,600 per year.

So, Amelia and Scott (from wherever you lived before) think if I am not in that house 6 months per year, that I should pay a vacation tax to help locals, and continue to pay for infrastructure, roads and transportation! I pay hefty property taxes to cover those items and those that previous City Councils have left us holding the bag for…. (Like the TaHOLE, and giving Heavenly/Vail a free ride to pay no ticket sales taxes for California ticket sales. – A big disgrace!)

So, you see – I also have high utilities, high gas prices, deferred road repairs, transportation costs, etc. I drive a 24-year old car with 245K miles on it, & shop frugally so I can get groceries. Second home owners are already part of the solution – paying property taxes, water-garbge-utility bills, etc. Tax Heavenly/Vail for their California ticket sales and have the City do their job to spend our taxes wisely.

I was a young local living in Aspen, Colo. in 1966 and worked for the Aspen Ski Corp, making about $8 per hour. I had to share a room in a boarding house in town in order to live there. Other ski resorts still have the same housing issues as SLT, but here in SLT, – kids can also take college classes to get better jobs/careers. I didn’t see you mention Aspen, or Vail, or Telluride, or Mammoth, or other ski areas having a “Vacancy Tax”. Resort living is not the same as regular city living.

Also, years ago – SLT had a “First Time Buyer’s Program” for qualified buyers. They no longer have it….too bad. My single-mother niece was able to purchase her first home through that program. Get it going again, while you try to get grants to build more affordable apartment/housing. No Vacancy Taxes or other “pass the buck” taxes. You rent the locals a room or pay them a better wage! Or sell your “second” newer car, or your fancy jewelry-clothes, etc. Leave property owners alone – they already pay.

Judi Allen