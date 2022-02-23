Letton appointed South Lake Tahoe sustainability coordinator

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – South Lake Tahoe City Manager, Joe Irvin, has appointed Sara Letton to the newly created position of sustainability coordinator, effective Monday, Feb. 28. Irvin said, “The addition of the sustainability coordinator to my team is a significant advancement toward achieving our Climate Action Plan initiatives. Implementation of the CAP is a top priority for the city, so I’m excited to see this move forward with even greater intention and speed.”

Sara Letton

Provided

As the primary liaison responsible for implementing the City Council-approved CAP, Letton will work toward developing and maintaining a sustainable environment in coordination with partner entities around the Tahoe Basin.

Letton said, “I’m excited and humbled to join the stellar team at the city to help lead them on their sustainability commitments, including the new resolution to achieve 100% renewable, carbon-free electricity 24 hours a day, seven days a week by 2030. I’ve been a member of the 100% Renewable Committee advising the city on meeting its previous renewable goal for the last three years, and am ready to hit the ground running.”

Letton brings significant experience in conservation management and environmental science to her role as sustainability coordinator. Most recently, she served as a program manager for the statewide environmental nonprofit California Association of Resource Conservation Districts, where she wrote and managed large grants and budgets that funded on-the-ground climate resilience throughout the state. Before this, Letton served as the project coordinator at the CARCD and at the Western Shasta Resource Conservation District. As evidenced by her time at the RCDs, Letton’s career has focused on service, beginning as a Peace Corps Volunteer in West Africa in forestry after college and then as a middle school science educator.

Letton holds a professional science Master’s in environmental science with an emphasis in climate change from Oregon State University and a Bachelor of Science in conservation biology and management from UC Davis. She has also been active in the community, having served on various boards, including the 100% Renewable Committee and the Tahoe Climate Change Action Network.

Letton and her husband, Ben, have two sons at South Tahoe Middle School and can be found supporting them by coaching soccer and basketball.